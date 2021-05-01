Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home News Reports “We mean business. You will arrange everything now”: Delhi HC threatens contempt proceedings against...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

“We mean business. You will arrange everything now”: Delhi HC threatens contempt proceedings against centre if Delhi does not get allocated oxygen

The Delhi High Court also ordered the hospitals to provide a list of Covid-19 patients who are staying in hospitals beyond 10 days

OpIndia Staff
1

The Delhi High Court today slammed the union govt for inadequate supply to the hospitals in Delhi. During the hearing on the Covid-19 situation, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction that Delhi is not getting its allotted share of oxygen from plants outside the state, and threated to file contempt of court case against the Central Govt if Delhi does not get its allotted quantity of 490 MT of oxygen on Saturday.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli of the Delhi High Court is hearing a batch of oxygen shortage in Delhi, and today’s hearing was also like the previous days, with hospitals complaining that they are running out of oxygen. While the hospitals said that they are not getting adequate supply, the suppliers said that they are supplying the allotted quantity but the hospitals are demanding more oxygen.

After learning that hospitals in the capital are still struggling for oxygen, the High Court ordered the Central Govt to ensure that the 490 MT of oxygen allocated to Delhi is delivered to it today positively. The court said that the daily allocation can’t remain on paper, it has to implemented. The High Court added that in case of non-compliance with this order, they may consider initiating contempt of court proceedings against the centre.

The High Court issued the order to the centre to deliver the allocated oxygen after the Delhi govt informed that it has no oxygen in reserve to meet the SOS calls of hospitals for oxygen. “We direct Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490MT oxygen supply today by whatever means,” the Court order said.

“The water has gone over our head. Enough is enough,” the court said. The high court added that the quantity of 490 MT oxygen was allocated by the centre only, and they should ensure that this quantity is delivered to Delhi. “Does it mean someday you will stop supply completely to Delhi? Should we close our eyes to people dying in Delhi? Who is asking for even a gram more?” the court said.

The bench also said that it was the responsibility of the central govt to arrange for tankers to supply oxygen, and without the tankers, the allocation remains only on paper. “The allocation to Delhi has been in force from April 20 and not for a single day Delhi has received allocated supply,” the court said.

The court added that if the allocated quantity is not delivered, the concerned authority or the secretary has to remain present before it.

When Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma sought to intervene, the Court remarked, “Water has gone above the head. Now we mean business. You will arrange everything now. You made an allocation. You fulfil it.” The court said it can no longer wait as 8 people died in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen.

ASG Sharma requested the court not to say anything on contempt, and appealed to delay the order by half an hour so that officials can respond to the court. But the court didn’t listen to him and adjourned the matter to Monday after passing the order for the centre.

The Delhi High Court also ordered the hospitals to provide a list of Covid-19 patients who are staying in hospitals beyond 10 days. The court noted that most Covid-19 cases are resolved within 10-14 days, and therefore a substantial number of beds should become available due to discharge of such recovered patients. Therefore, the court ordered the hospitals to submit the details of admissions and discharge of Covid-19 patients. The court said that hospitals should provide information on who had stayed more than 10 days, and the reason for such ‘overstay’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Opinions

‘Liberals’ always dehumanise their opponents: Did it surprise you that liberals celebrated the passing of Rohit Sardana?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Yesterday, 'liberal' Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,569FansLike
535,617FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com