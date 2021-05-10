Uttar Pradesh: Boeing to construct a 200-bed COVID hospital in Gorakhpur

On May 9, the Uttar Pradesh government said that United States-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing proposed constructing a 200-bed ICU hospital in Gorakhpur. Based on its proposal, the district administration has started to look for a place which will likely be provided in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Earlier, Boeing had also announced it will set up a 200-bed COVID hospital at Yelahanka, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit AIIMS to inspect the site in this regard. As per the government Boeing has proposed that all the 200-beds will be ICU beds. Yogi Adityanath on Sunday also inspected the integrated Covid command centre that manages different tasks like sending Covid patients to hospitals, distributing medical kits and providing medical counselling to patients under home isolation. CM is in Gorakhpur since May 9 to take stalk of the Covid situation.

UP state government is rapidly working on expanding medical facilities in the state in collaboration with various corporate and multi-national companies while using all available government resources. CM Yogi has directed the officials to expedite the operationalization process of the Covid hospitals and make them functional at the earliest.

Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh

Since past few days, Uttar Pradesh has been seeing a consistent decline in the new cases as compared to recoveries in Chinese coronavirus cases. According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state reported 23,175 new cases of Covid-19 on May 9 while there were 34,636 recoveries. As of now, there are 2,33,981 active cases in the state.