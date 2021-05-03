Monday, May 3, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi appeals to businessmen to rise to the occasion and help fight the coronavirus pandemic

Uttar Pradesh is currently fourth worst affected state in terms of total COVID-19 cases in India with over 13 lakh people having tested positive. As of now, the state has little less than 3 lakh active cases.

CM Yogi held virtual meeting with businessmen in Uttar Pradesh (Image: Screengrab from the virtual meeting)
On May 2, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, had a virtual meeting with the entrepreneurs and businessmen and appealed to them to rise to the occasion amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. He sought cooperation from the traders and entrepreneurs in the battle of saving lives and livelihood. He asked them to assist in night curfew and weekend lockdown. CM Yogi also urged them to contact the CM office in case someone harasses them.

Speaking to the business class from his government residence, CM Yogi said that the businessmen have always supported the society and country in all odds. At the time when the state and the country are facing a crisis due to the second wave of Covid-19, the business class should come forward to work with the government through their energy and cooperation. He urged them to actively contribute to the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 surge in the state and the country. “We will once again succeed in this fight and defeat corona,” he said.

Do not neglect the risk of infection: Yogi

During the conversation, CM Yogi said that the infection is 30-50 times stronger this time. The situation has increased the demand for medical oxygen in the state. Though the state government’s efforts are being proven effective to address the demand to some extent, he urged the businessmen and entrepreneurs to work on new innovations in the field of oxygen production and oxygen concentrators.

He added that the government of Uttar Pradesh would provide all possible help in such ventures.

‘Contact CM office if someone harasses you’, said CM

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the circumstances are affecting both life and livelihood in the state. Weekly lockdowns and night curfews have been implemented to break the Covid-19 chain. While urging the businessmen to cooperate, he said if someone harasses them, they should immediately contact the local administration.

In case they are not satisfied with the action taken by the local administration, they can contact Chief Minister’s office, and help will be provided immediately, CM said.

GST returns increased during a pandemic

CM Yogi said that though there are several restrictions in the state, GST returns have increased in recent times. So far, 16 lakh merchants have been registered with GST.

He appealed to the merchants who have not got their GST numbers yet to get the registration done at the earliest.

‘There is an atmosphere of security in the state’: Yogi

CM Yogi referred to the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and said that there is an atmosphere of security that the BJP government has created in the state.

There is a provision of an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh under the Suraksha Bima Yojana for traders, from which the traders are benefiting.

Uttar Pradesh is currently fourth worst affected state in terms of total COVID-19 cases in India with over 13 lakh people having tested positive. As of now, the state has little less than 3 lakh active cases. Over 13,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic.

