Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home Media Washington Post cancels Iron Dome for saving Israeli lives
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinionsWorld
Updated:

Washington Post cancels Iron Dome for saving Israeli lives

Should Israel just let its citizens die? Why should any country not use technology to save lives of its citizens?

Nirwa Mehta
Washington Post upset that Iron Dome is saving Israeli lives
247

The Washington Post has a strange take on the air defence technology deployed by Israel to save its people.

Washington Posts on Iron Dome

In an article titled “Israel’s Iron Dome defence system protects Israeli lives. It also perpetuates the Israel-Gaza conflict”, Washington Post argues that while the technology has managed to save the lives of civilians, it perpetuates the conflict. Somehow, the fact that Hamas and Palestinian terrorists have been attacking Israel indiscriminately, which is why the Iron Dome has been developed to begin with as self defence to protect its citizens.

In its opening para itself WaPo admits how Hamas, the Islamist terror group ruling Gaza, has fired over 1700 rockets in just few days towards Israel. It adds how the Iron Dome, developed by Israel and funded by the US (Barack Obama in 2014), has thwarted about 90% of those rockets which were aimed to kill its civilians.

However, expressing its disdain towards the technology a country develops to protect its people, WaPo blames it for ‘perpetuating’ conflict. WaPo itself admits how it was the Hamas terrorists that fired at Israel over the Sheikh Jarrah ruling. But, because it saved its citizens, a fact WaPo does not seem to consider legit enough for the technology to exist. In fact, it squarely puts the blame of Hamas terrorists wanting to kill Israeli citizens on the Iron Dome that protects it.

Unfathomable.

WaPo claims that since Israel has Irom Dome, it does not have enough incentive to end the conflict as it protects its citizens. This could mean that Hamas terrorists, who use its civilians and human shield to carry out attacks, also don’t have any incentive to end conflict either because they perhaps don’t value the lives of its citizens.

WaPo then shows how the Iron Dome has reduced Israeli civilian casualties and hence it gave an optimal solution to Israel to end the conflict.

Washington Post on Iron Dome

So, here is the thing. WaPo says that while Iron Dome has saved lives of Israelis from Gaza rockets, it is ‘enabled’ air campaign against Palestine citizens. WaPo makes it sound as if it is only Israel that is attacking while giving a clean chit to Hamas terrorists. Should Israel just let its citizens die? Why should any country not use technology to save lives of its citizens?

Further, WaPo claims that since Israel has Iron Dome, it has ‘false sense of security based on technological success’ which ‘isn’t guaranteed forever’.

Threat, much?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswashington post iron dome
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.
Opinions

Why Islamists and their apologists are desperate to insert ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to turn every random crime into hate crime

Nirwa Mehta -
Ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014, the 'Dara Husa Musalman' bogey has been raised time and again in Indian context mostly to whitewash hate crimes carried out against Hindus

Washington Post cancels Iron Dome for saving Israeli lives

Media Nirwa Mehta -
Should Israel just let its citizens die? Why should any country not use technology to save lives of its citizens?

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt clears proposal to form a State Legislative Council. Here is why

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, conducted via video conferencing, by the CM and several Departmental Secretaries.

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,301FansLike
545,730FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com