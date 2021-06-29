Recently, India touched a milestone in administrating Covid-19 vaccines as it left the US behind in terms of total jabs administered. Under the largest vaccination program, India has so far administered a total of 32,36,63,297 shots. 26,69,33,878 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 5,67,29,419 are fully vaccinated.

BJP-ruled states lead in vaccination coverage

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the BJP-ruled states are leading on vaccinating the eligible population.

Gujarat leads coverage as over 43% received at least one dose

As of June 28, the state of Gujarat has administered 2,48,87,822 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,95,00,497 people have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 53,87,325 have got both shots. As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)’s state-wise population projection 2020, the population of Gujarat is approx 6,38,72,399, out of which, according to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 4,49,55,518 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Gujarat has covered 43.37% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 11.9% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Haryana

By June 28, Haryana has administered 84,73,512 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 71,66,208 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 13,07,304 have got both shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, Haryana’s population is 2,82,04,692, out of which, according to ECI 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 1,73,83,828 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Haryana has covered 41.22% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 7.5% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Karnataka

As of June 28, Karnataka has administered 2,17,51,030 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,81,96,699 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 35,54,331 have got both shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, Karnataka’s population stands at approx 6,75,62,686, out of which, according to ECI 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 5,09,88,742 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Karnataka has covered 35.68% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 6.9% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh

As of June 28, the state of UP has administered 3,04,79,428 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 2,61,54,182 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 43,25,246 have got both the shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, the population of UP is approx 23,78,82,725 out of which, according to ECI’s 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 14,58,23,276 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of UP has covered 17.93% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 2.9% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the case of Uttar Pradesh, it has to be noted that the state has administered the second largest number of doses across the country, but the coverage is low because of the high population density.

Maharashtra administered the highest doses but continues to report a high positive ratio.

By June 28, MVA-led Maharashtra has administered 3,11,59,523 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 2,51,45,226 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 60,14,297 have got both the shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, Maharashtra’s population is 12,31,44,223, out of which, according to ECI 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 8,84,04,297 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Maharashtra has covered 28.44% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 6.8% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. As per data, Maharashtra reported 6,727 new cases on June 28.

Kerala leads in population coverage but reports highest Covid-19 cases

By June 28, Kerala has administered 1,35,35,879 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,05,41,451 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 29,94,428 have got both shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, Kerala’s population is 3,56,99,443 out of which, according to ECI 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 2,61,19,309 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Kerala has covered 40.35% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 11.4% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. On June 28, Kerala reported 8,063 new Covid-19 cases.

Delhi

As of June 28, AAP-led Delhi has administered 73,39,238 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 56,36,415 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 17,02,823 have got both shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, the population of Delhi is approx 1,87,10,922, out of which, according to ECI’s 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 1,43,09,060 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of Delhi has covered 39.39% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 11.9% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

West Bengal

As of June 28, TMC-led West Bengal has administered 2,11,28,898 shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1,63,82,716 have got at least one shot of the vaccine, while 47,46,182 have got both shots. As per UIDAI’s state-wise population projection 2020, the population of West Bengal is approx 9,96,09,303 out of which, according to ECI’s 2019 Lok Sabha election data, approx 6,98,68,532 are above 18 years of age. That means the state of West Bengal has covered 23.44% of the eligible population with at least one dose and 6.7% with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid-19 in India

As per MoHFA, India reported 37012 new cases of Covid-19 on June 28. On Sunday, 907 people reportedly lost their lives to complications related to Covid-19, while 56,985 recovered from the disease. So far, India has reported 3,03,16,000 Covid-19 cases. There are 5,47,214 active cases in the country. 2,93,59,208 have recovered, while a total of 3,97,668 have lost their lives.

Please note that to calculate the approx number of residents of any state that are eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, we have used this formula [The number of total voters – Postal voters].