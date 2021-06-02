The Delhi High Court’s virtual hearing on the lawsuit by Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G in the country was interrupted on Wednesday by unidentified people, who sang popular tracks of the former actress in the during the hearing.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet in which an unidentified man was seen singing the song during the online hearing. The man interrupted the hearing several times, angering the judges and the other counsel present in the hearing.

The unidentified man had disrupted the hearing after the actress had shared a link of the court hearing on social media, urging people to join.

The man who joined the meeting under a fake name sang songs like “Ghoonghat ki aad se”, “laal laal hoton pe” and “meri banno ki aayegi baraat” before being shunned and blocked from the meeting.

As the unidentified man continued to interrupt the proceedings, the Delhi High Court judge asked the authorities to identify and issue contempt notice to him. In the video, one can see Congress leader Kapil Sibal alongside petitioner Juhi Chawla.

Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G technology

Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla had filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G technology in India on May 31. According to the actress, if 5G technology were to be installed, then people and humans will be exposed to radiofrequency radiation (RF) at a rate of 10 times or 100 times the current figure.

Juhi Chawla said in a statement, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

Juhi Chawla also said that the 5G network will cause “serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems”.

Conspiracy theories about 5G technology have skyrocketed in recent times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. A great many conspiracy theorists have blamed 5G network for the disease even after repeated clarifications by experts that it has nothing to do with the disease.