Sunday, July 11, 2021
Former Samajwadi MLA gives ‘peshab’ threat to police, claims he made police drink urine, booked

The former MLA has also been booked in connection with the matter for threatening the police.

OpIndia Staff
A video has gone viral on social media where former MLA from the Samajwadi Party, Vijay Singh, can be heard telling a police officer that when he was in power, he used to make policemen drink urine and they should be mindful of it. The video was shared on Twitter by Shalabh Mani Tripathi, adviser to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The former MLA has also been booked in connection with the matter for threatening the police. He apparently resorted to threatening the Police after his candidate lost the block pramukh election.

The comment by Singh comes on the heels of the incident in Lakhimpur where an entire police team was suspended for failing to carry out their duties. Uttar Pradesh government had decided to suspend the entire police team working in the Lakhimpur police station after two men allegedly tried to disrobe a Samajwadi Party leader on Thursday.

The victim had alleged that the police was present, yet did nothing. Consequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of all policemen from Lakhimpur police station.

