The Indian Army has named one of its firing ranges in Kashmir after Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. The Vidya Balan firing range is situated at Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian Army has named a firing range after @vidya_balan in Gulmarg, Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/XxtTZa9978 — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 5, 2021

The decision was taken in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema, reports say. Earlier in the year, the actress and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor had attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.

People on social media, however, are not happy over the matter and believe that the firing range could be named after someone more appropriate.

Why not Capt Vikram Batra Firing Ranges. What Great Vidya Balan has done great for army ? The officer who has initiated her name must be taken to task. Next will be Katrina Kaif Karina Kapoor Khan & Amitabha Bachhan Fire Power Range , Akshay Kumar Drill Square — Capt Amar Jeet Kumar (@AmarCapt) July 6, 2021

@rajnathsingh @PMOIndia reading that army has named firing range after Vidya Balan, is this true, when public has realised who the real heroes are and who are entertainers, this act of army really puzzles us — snehabk 🇮🇳 (@sneha_bk) July 6, 2021

If a Firing Range is named ‘Vidya Balan’ can ‘Rafale’ be named ‘Rani Vayumati’? — Col Sanjay Pande (@ColSanjayPande) July 6, 2021

Really??



I love Vidya Balan. She is one of the finest actress we have but why a firing range in Gulmarg needs to named after her? @adgpi



(not sure, how old this news is. Came across it today) pic.twitter.com/zT7x6Ge5vU — Pragya Rathore (@pragsrats) July 6, 2021

Major Manik M Jolly, however, has denied that the firing range has been named after the actress. According to him, a temporary welcome board was put up when she visited the site and somehow, the matter was twisted to peddle the narrative that it was named after her.

Maybe you know more than me, or the officers posted there or the Army itself because you want to believe media as usual which never bothers to verify. There was a temporary board put up in her name to welcome her when she went there. She made it into / firing range named after me https://t.co/hxBBOSuP3q — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) July 6, 2021

The actress, who has featured in superhits such as Kahaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is yet to comment on the matter.