Major Manik M Jolly, however, has denied that the firing range has been named after the actress. According to him, a temporary welcome board was put up when she visited the site and somehow, the matter was twisted to peddle the narrative that it was named after her.

Image Source: Indian Express
The Indian Army has named one of its firing ranges in Kashmir after Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. The Vidya Balan firing range is situated at Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema, reports say. Earlier in the year, the actress and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor had attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.

People on social media, however, are not happy over the matter and believe that the firing range could be named after someone more appropriate.

Major Manik M Jolly, however, has denied that the firing range has been named after the actress. According to him, a temporary welcome board was put up when she visited the site and somehow, the matter was twisted to peddle the narrative that it was named after her.

The actress, who has featured in superhits such as Kahaani and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is yet to comment on the matter.

