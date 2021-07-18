Piyush Thorat, an Indian Revenue Service officer, recently took to Twitter to question legality of arranged marriages.

Why are arranged marriages still legal?



Being so regressive, I wonder how they are still continuing so strong! — Piyush Thorat, IRS (@PiyushTho) July 15, 2021

In a now deleted tweet, Thorat questioned why are arranged marriages still legal.

Piyush Thorat’s now-deleted tweet

Calling them ‘regressive’ he wondered how the system of ‘arranged marriages’ was continuing to be so strong.

When someone pointed out that not everyone can be lucky enough to find love, Thorat then pointed out why get married at all if one can’t find love.

That I understand. But then why get married? — Piyush Thorat, IRS (@PiyushTho) July 15, 2021

Illegal nahi karna hain. That was just a hyperbole! Please don’t take it literally — Piyush Thorat, IRS (@PiyushTho) July 15, 2021

However, he later did clarify that it was more of a hyperbole and not something that he meant literally.

Netizens, however, did give him a befitting reply that opting to go for arranged marriage, where parents or relatives set up an alliance, can also be a personal choice.

I am looking for prospects via arranged marriage and its not regressive at all. No one is forcing me for anything, and opting for arranged marriage is also my personal choice. — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) July 18, 2021

Twitter user @Dishasatra said that she is looking for an arranged marriage partner and does not consider it regressive at all.

Many also pointed out that there is no sure shot formula for success in marriage and such imposition of views also amounts to oppression.

Who is to decide love marriages are better than arranged marriages? Is there any scientific data to show one type is more successful than the other? Or is it woke gyan based on personal preference? BTW imposing your preferences on others is oppressive too. https://t.co/eUfM8ZIWZ1 — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) July 18, 2021

Another babu trying to question ppl personal choice. https://t.co/owBTyysnc1 — Rain No power (@RainNopower1) July 18, 2021

Bhopal resident Mr Maithun also apologised on behalf of all for this tweet by the bureaucrat.

He’s from Bhopal. I apologise to all on his behalf. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/CpotxxLSch — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 18, 2021

These people scare me. Not that I am some die hard supporter of love marriages. But the authoritarian streak in Indian beaurocrats scares the shit out of me. https://t.co/2TjIfP4ojt — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) July 18, 2021

Some even pointed out that such kind of authoritarian streaks in bureaucrats is perhaps not a good sign.

Thorat, an IRS officer of 2015 batch also believes that ‘rational people’ are the ones who identify themselves as ‘feminists, anti-casteist, communist and liberal’ amongst others.

The people who r rational, are divided into many subgroups like feminists, anti-casteist, communists, liberals, & what not. And the problem is they fight

with each other even when they know who the real enemy is.



While the people on the other side are united & equally irrational — Piyush Thorat, IRS (@PiyushTho) July 9, 2021

Perhaps considering he does not like the choice of those who opt for arranged marriages and wants them to not marry instead, he does not fall under the liberal camp either.

Update: Thorat has since deactivated his account.