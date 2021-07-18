Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeNews ReportsIRS Babu questions 'legality' of arranged marriages, netizens give befitting reply
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

IRS Babu questions ‘legality’ of arranged marriages, netizens give befitting reply

Thorat, an IRS officer of 2015 batch also believes that 'rational people' are the ones who identify themselves as 'feminists, anti-casteist, communist and liberal' amongst others.

OpIndia Staff
IRS officer Piyush Thorat (image courtesy: DNAIndia.com)
155

Piyush Thorat, an Indian Revenue Service officer, recently took to Twitter to question legality of arranged marriages.

In a now deleted tweet, Thorat questioned why are arranged marriages still legal.

Piyush Thorat’s now-deleted tweet

Calling them ‘regressive’ he wondered how the system of ‘arranged marriages’ was continuing to be so strong.

When someone pointed out that not everyone can be lucky enough to find love, Thorat then pointed out why get married at all if one can’t find love.

However, he later did clarify that it was more of a hyperbole and not something that he meant literally.

Netizens, however, did give him a befitting reply that opting to go for arranged marriage, where parents or relatives set up an alliance, can also be a personal choice.

Twitter user @Dishasatra said that she is looking for an arranged marriage partner and does not consider it regressive at all.

Many also pointed out that there is no sure shot formula for success in marriage and such imposition of views also amounts to oppression.

Bhopal resident Mr Maithun also apologised on behalf of all for this tweet by the bureaucrat.

Some even pointed out that such kind of authoritarian streaks in bureaucrats is perhaps not a good sign.

Thorat, an IRS officer of 2015 batch also believes that ‘rational people’ are the ones who identify themselves as ‘feminists, anti-casteist, communist and liberal’ amongst others.

Perhaps considering he does not like the choice of those who opt for arranged marriages and wants them to not marry instead, he does not fall under the liberal camp either.

Update: Thorat has since deactivated his account.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspiyush thorat, piyush thorat irs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
560,436FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com