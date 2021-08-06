Friday, August 6, 2021
India and China disengage at Gogra in Ladakh, troops of both countries return to pre-stand-off period, structures dismantled: Details

All temporary structures, other infrastructure created by both sides were dismantled and mutually verified, the army said.

OpIndia Staff
In a major development, the Indian Army has announced that disengagement is another friction point along the LAC with China has been completed. The Indian Army, in its statement, said that the landform in Gogra has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period.

“As per the agreement reached during Corps Commander talks, India and China have ceased forward deployments in (Patrolling Point) PP-17 (Gogra Post) in phased, coordinated and verified manner,” the statement released by the Indian Army said. The disengagement process was carried out over 4-5 August 2021.

All temporary structures, other infrastructure created by both sides were dismantled and mutually verified, the army said.

“The agreement ensures that Line of Actual Control in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides. Both India, China expressed commitment to take talks forward and resolve remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh,” the statement further added.

“The Indian Army along with ITBP is committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace along LAC in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said.

With the completion of disengagement at Gogra, India and China have resolved four of the six flashpoints, the others being Galwan, North and South banks of Pangong Lake. The standoffs in Depsang and Hot Springs still continue.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

