Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver in High Jump T47

Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar today won a silver medal in High Jump T47.

Nishad Kumar wins silver in High Jump T47 at Tokyo #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ab4bjL1l7F — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

20-year-old Nishad has been participating in para sports since 2009. At age 8, he suffered from an accident where he lost his right hand. Kumar hails from Una district of Himachal Pradesh and decided to pursue para sports at age of 10. At World Championship in Dubai, he showed spectacular performance where he won a bronze. Due to COVID-19 situation, his preparations for the Tokyo Paralympics slowed down a little. However, once situation improved, he started putting in more efforts.

This is India’s second silver medal for the day. First was won by Bhavina Patel in Table Tennis.