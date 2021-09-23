Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has taken to Twitter to share some delightful pictures and videos of how the vast areas and roads in the state have been transformed after the BJP government has accelerated strategic infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.

Captioning his Tweet: “Mera desh badal raha hai…aage badh raha hai” shared a snippet of the picturesque and pristine newly constructed Trans Arunachal Highway connecting Roing to Namsai (86km) over NH13 and NH15. The CM informed that the distance between Roing to Namsai, which” earlier took 7-8 hours crossing numerous streams and rivers, and trudging dodgy roads”, can now be covered in merely one hour.

“मेरा देश बदल रहा है…आगे बढ़ रहा है”



A pleasant 1 hour drive from Roing to Namsai (86km) over NH13 and NH15.



The same route earlier took 7-8 hours crossing numerous streams and rivers, and trudging dodgy roads.



Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. @nitin_gadkari @morthindia1 pic.twitter.com/93ouB0IFM6 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 23, 2021

On September 20, the CM shared pictures of supercars cruising through some of the finest roads in eastern Arunachal. “Supercars are back cruising through some of the finest roads in eastern Arunachal, speeding straight and negotiating fine curves. Here the luxury sports-car vrooms past the highways in Dambuk, Roing, Tezu, Namsai and Changlang”, wrote Pema Khandu while sharing a video of the supercars racing past the highways.

Supercars are back cruising through some of the finest roads in eastern Arunachal, speeding straight and negotiating fine curves.



Here the luxury sports-car vrooms past the highways in Dambuk, Roing, Tezu, Namsai and Changlang. @tourismgoi @kishanreddybjp @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/KpvdfHa4OY — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 20, 2021

Similarly, on September 17 the CM had also shared a snippet where supercars were seen making their way through the highways of Arunachal.

With these beauties rolling on the highway of Arunachal, the view becomes much more amazing and splendid.



We are proud to say, Arunachal is able to offer itself as one of the best driving destination for the Supercars.@tourismgoi @kishanreddybjp @MORTHIndia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/8nLazpY9ZS — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2021

Recently, Arunachal Pradesh had gained limelight after supercars owned by businessman Gautam Singhania arrived in the state for cruising through its scenic landscapes. The arrival of cars was another testimony of the improved road transport and connectivity in the state in recent years.

The CM periodically keeps posting pictures and videos of the Trans Arunachal Highway, the pet project of the current BJP regime to connect all the remote border locations of Arunachal Pradesh.

The majority of the nearly 1,600 km highway is now open for traffic. It is believed that there is no other road in the country that compares to the Trans-Arunachal Highway in terms of beauty, landscape, road conditions, and wilderness. Not only is the road exciting to drive on, but the landscape and the scenery it guides you through will also leave you awestruck.

On September 17, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister took his followers on a tour of the beautiful and meandering road that leads to his home in Tawang. “To my home – to Tawang. Reached my hometown today travelling through the scenic road”, wrote Khandu, while sharing his extraordinary journey through the exemplary Trans Arunachal Highway.

To my home – to Tawang.



Reached my hometown today traveling through the scenic road. @tourismgoi @ArunachalTsm @kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/UAYz9TkkjO — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 17, 2021

Intending to promote and create awareness around Arunachal Pradesh while also inviting tourists to the Covid-19 free state, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had in April 2021 flagged off the 15-day Trans Arunachal Drive 2021- a road trip from Namsai in the eastern part of the state to Tawang in the west.

The highway has connected 12 of the current 16 district headquarters, while an 848-kilometre link route connects the remaining four districts and the state capital.

The North-East states of India had long been neglected by previous governments. However, the Modi government has been very focused on developing connectivity and economic activities in the states to bring prosperity and development for all.

Started in 2008, the actual work of the construction of the Trans Arunachal highway began in late 2013 and was sped up during the Modi government. It is now nearly complete, with the exception of a few sections from Seppa to Yazali.

Both CM Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju often share scenic pictures from Arunachal Pradesh, portraying the beauty of the hill state and how under the Modi government, the easternmost state of India is developing rapidly.