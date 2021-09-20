AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has been denied permission to meet gangster Atique Ahmed, accused of 103 murders and currently serving jail time in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With an eye on next year’s Assembly Elections which the AIMIM has decided to contest, Owaisi is on a one-day trip to Ahmedabad. Owaisi had sought permission to meet Atique Ahmad at the Sabarmati Central Jail during his visit to the city.

Denying permission for the same, Rohan Anand, Superintendent, Ahmedabad Central Prison said, “It is kindly intimated that as per the jail rules, meetings are permitted only with blood relatives or lawyers arguing the case. In light of the jail rules and the prevalent Covid epidemic, the permission for the meeting is regretfully denied.”

Expressing displeasure for not being granted permission to meet the dreaded gangster, Asadudding Owaisi hit out at the BJP government saying, “The people of Uttar Pradesh are also watching how we have been denied permission by the BJP government to meet Atique Saheb”.

Asked why he inducted gangster Atique Ahmad, accused in many criminal cases including murders and extortion, in his party, Asaduddin Owaisi defended the decision by saying that Ahmed is not convicted yet. “Let the court take the decision first”, said the AIMIM chief, once again evoking the ‘anti-Muslim’ or the ‘oppressed Muslim’ rhetorics, often peddled by Islamist apologists of the likes of Owaisi and left-liberals.

Owaisi said during a press conference that if a person’s name is Atique, Mukhtar, or Sahaab, he or she is presumed guilty unless proven innocent, whereas others are presumed innocent until proven guilty. These are the two analogies that illustrate how hypocrisy is being used.

Asaduddin Owaisi inducts mafia don Atique Ahmed and his wife Shaista Parveen into the party

Earlier this month, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi inducted mafia don Atique Ahmed (in absentia) and his wife Shaista Parveen into the party.

Ahmed, a five-time legislator and one-time MP, is facing over 100 criminal charges, including murders, kidnappings, illegal mining, extortion, intimidation, and fraud. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered him to be transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Ahmedabad.

Police have taken action against his properties worth over Rs 200 crore so far. The Gangster Act was used to take these actions against Atique Ahmed. The Allahabad district government has attached Atiq’s and his accomplices’ properties in addition to demolishing the illegally constructed buildings by Atique and his associates.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had defended the decision to induct the dreaded mafia and his wife into his party by alleging that the BJP too had several lawmakers (37% MLAs in UP Assembly and 117 MPs in the Parliament) with serious criminal charges pending against them. He claimed, “…If a politician is named Pragya, Ajay, Kuldeep, Sangeet, Suresh or Kapil, he or she will be a lokpriya neta. But those named Atiq and Mukhtar will be (called) bahubali.”

According to reports, AIMIM would contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh after forming an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Janta Kranti Paryu, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and SSBP are among the parties in the coalition.