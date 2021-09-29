On September 26, the Indian Army arrested a LeT terrorist identified as Ali Babar Patra. He was part of the group of six terrorists who attempted to infiltrate on the intervening night of September 18 and September 19 in the Uri Sector along the LoC. In its statement, Army said that the LeT had attempted to push six terrorists from the Jabri post near the LoC inside India.

Arrested Lashkar terrorist Ali Babar reveals how Pak spy agency ISI is training terrorists in camps near LoC in Kashmir, Watch #AajKiBaat tonight at 9.25 @indiatvnews — India TV (@indiatvnews) September 28, 2021

As per the statement, four of the terrorists ran back, and two terrorists managed to enter the Indian side. Multiple search operations were launched in the suspected areas to find the terrorists. Gateway routes were blocked. On September 25, a patrol team established contact with the terrorists approx 800 meters inside the LoC.

On September 26 afternoon, 33-year-old Pakistani terrorist Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, from Punjab (Pakistan), was killed. The second terrorist, identified as Ali Babar Patra from Okara, Punjab (Pakistan), appealed to surrender. He was captured alive.

India TV reported that terrorist Babar exposed Pakistan in front of the camera. In his confession, he said that he was sent to India for a Uri-like attack. He further said that he was trained by the Pakistani Army. He was one of the nine terrorists who got training for three months in Pakistan.

Ali Babar added that Pakistani agency ISI gave him PKR 20,000 to join Lashkar-e-Taiba. He had met ISI and Laskar terrorists while working in a factory. He further added that Lashkar prepares the poor and orphans for Jihad. He was told during the training that everyone in Kashmir was oppressed, but he found everyone happy here.

He said, “I request the Pakistan Army and ISI to call me back. Indian Army treated me well. No offence was committed against me.” He also praised the tea that Army had provided him.

Statement by Indian Army

Major General Virendra Vats said that the Army had arrested a 19-year-old Lashkar terrorist Ali Babar Patra. Ali Babar was trained by Lashkar for 3 months to become a terrorist. The purpose of infiltration was to initiate an attack like Uri. Major Vats further added that the terrorist pleaded to surrender.

The Army official added, “The operation against the terrorists went on for nine days. It started when they tried to infiltrate on September 18. There were six terrorists, out of which four ran back, but two managed to enter. One terrorist was killed on September 26, but the second started pleading for surrender.”

He further added that the captured terrorist told that he was here to supply some items in Patan, but it was not true. The main aim was to initiate a terror attack just like the Uri attack of 2016. The Army officer stated that infiltration inside LoC is not possible without the help of the Pakistani Army. There has been a lot of activity on the Terror Launch Pads recently. In the last week, four terrorists have been killed while one has been captured, the statement by the Army added.