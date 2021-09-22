After the success of Shri Ramayana Yatra, Indian Railways has recently launched a special Deluxe AC tourist train for Char Dham Yatra under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ program. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) special train will cover the popular pilgrimage circuit in 16 days.

The tour starts from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and covers Rishikesh, Joshimath, Badrinath, Puri, Rameshwaram, Dwarka, and back to Delhi. The tourists will get a chance to witness Ganga Aarti and visit popular locations like Lakshman Jhoola, Triveni ghat, Ramjanm Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti, Nandigram, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Jagannath temple, Golden Beach Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Ramnathswami temple, Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

Covering over 8,500 KM in the distance, the Char Dham Yatra tour package features a state-of-the-art deluxe AC Tourist Train with two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicle, modern washrooms, foot massager and more. There are two types of accommodations available that are 1st AC and 2nd AC. Security features like CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach make the journey safer.

The 16-day Char Dham Yatra includes a six-night stay in deluxe category accommodation available as per the location and a nine-night stay on the train during the journey. Please note that only vegetarian food will be served during the tour, both on the train and in hotels. Travel insurance is included in the ticket price.

The exclusions

The package does not include additional services like boating and adventure sports. The meals for the tour are preset, and there is no choice available for the menu. If a passenger chose room service, it would be available at extra cost. The cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides is not included in the packages. Additional services like laundry, mineral water, snacks and drinks are not included in the package other than the menu provided by the Railways.

Terms and Conditions

All passengers above the age of 18 must be vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose.

IRCTC can make changes in the itinerary depending on unforeseen circumstances, including natural calamities, strikes, delays of train etc.

Do’s and don’ts

Every passenger must install Aarogya Setu App on their smartphone.

Tourists should wear a face mask and hand gloves.

Frequent hand washing is advised even if the hands are not visibly dirty.

At the boarding point and reception, the luggage should be disinfected.

Tourists are advised to avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with their hands.

The tourists must follow the guidelines provided by state or local administration.

Tourists should not share phones, water bottle, umbrellas etc.

Social distancing must be followed at all times.

Spitting is strictly prohibited.

Touching idols, holy books etc., is not allowed.

Physical offerings or sprinkling holy water (Gangajal) is not allowed.

Physical contact while the greeting is not allowed.

Do not be rude to the locals or indulge in any arguments.

Photography may be restricted based on location. Follow the guidelines as per the local regulations.

Please note that IRCTC has the right to remove any passenger in the middle of the tour if he or she is found breaking the law or ignoring rules and regulations.

The cost of the package starts at Rs. 1,09,595 for single 1AC ticket and Rs.90,985 for 2AC ticket. The price will depend on the choice of occupancy. There are 48 seats available in 2AC and 72 in 1AC. The next tour starts on October 17, 2021. One can book the tour from here.