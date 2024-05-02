Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress on 2nd May after former Pakistan minister Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry praised Rahul Gandhi in a social media post. He charged, “The interesting thing is that Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying. You must have heard that now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make “Shehzada” (Rahul Gandhi) prime minister. You must have seen it yesterday. We already know that Congress likes Pakistan. The alliance between the two has been completely exposed,” in an election rally in Gujarat’s Anand.

He added, “Brothers and sisters, the adversaries of the nation don’t want a strong government in India. They want a feeble administration like there was during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which used to send dossiers. The enemies of the country want a corrupt and unstable government like it was before 2014. Modi’s strong administration neither bows nor backs down. That is why the world is saying that its development can only be accelerated by India.”

Anand, Gujarat: "Where Congress is dying, Pakistan is crying. Pakistan leaders are praying for Congress…," says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4uVUakuVYF — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2024

The remark by the ex-Pakistani minister who served under Prime Minister Imran Khan and boasted of his country’s involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack endorsing Rahul Gandhi sparked new political turmoil during election season. The comment was made in response to a Congress IT cell account that shared a video of Rahul Gandhi from a public event where he claimed that since Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani were seen at the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, PM Modi was working for the top 10-15 people in the country and creating distractions to divert attention from issues of public importance.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry declared while addressing the National Assembly in 2020. He has a long history of making anti-India statements including mocking the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India over Chandrayaan 2 mission.