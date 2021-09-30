On September 30, Amrinder Singh, the goalkeeper for the Indian National Football team, urged the media houses to stop tagging him in place of former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh. In a tweet, the football player said, “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me.”

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

It seems that the current political drama in Punjab has found a victim who is not even remotely associated with Politics but plays football for the country. Footballer Amrinder Singh’s Twitter handle has been wrongly tagged by many Twitter users, including from media instead of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Recent tweet tagging football player instead of Capt Amarinder

Recent tweet tagging football player instead of Capt Amarinder

The possible reason for the goof-up could be the spelling of the names. Generally, when people spell the name “Amrinder” they do not use ‘a’ after ‘m’ but in former Punjab CM’s name spells with an ‘a’ after ‘m’. On the contrary, a football player’s name spells without the ‘a’.

When someone tries to tag “Amarinder” on Twitter, former CM’s ID appears.

Going by the habit, when someone searches for ‘Amrinder’, the first result comes out to be the player’s ID and it seems no one bothered to check if they are tagging the correct person.

When someone tries to tag “Amrinder” on Twitter, football player’s ID appears.

Interestingly, he has been getting tagged instead of Capt Singh for a long time as several tweets from previous months were also found.

Old tweet tagging football player instead of Capt Amarinder

Old tweet tagging football player instead of Capt Amarinder

Old tweet tagging football player instead of Capt Amarinder

Footballer Amrinder Singh is Indian National Football team goalkeeper and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in ISL.

Amusingly, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, too, joined in the fun with his namesake.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

He quoted the athlete’s tweet and said that he empathises with him and wished him luck for his games ahead.