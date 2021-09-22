Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeWorldNot without our Taliban: SAARC Ministers' meet cancelled because Pakistan wanted Islamist group to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Not without our Taliban: SAARC Ministers’ meet cancelled because Pakistan wanted Islamist group to participate

The SAARC summit is being held on the sidelines of 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Reports citing sources said that Pakistan's demand was unilaterally opposed by all member countries.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan insisted Taliban be allowed to join SAARC meet. (Left: Pak PM Imran Khan, Right: Taliban in Afghanistan)
424

The SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) meeting of foreign ministers scheduled to be held on 25th September 2021 in New York now stands cancelled over lack of consent of members who did not agree with participation of Islamist group Taliban which is currently governing Afghanistan.

This comes after Imran Khan led Pakistan government insisted and demanded that Taliban be allowed to participate and send a representative for the SAARC summit. The SAARC summit is being held on the sidelines of 76th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Reports citing sources said that Pakistan’s demand was unilaterally opposed by all member countries.

Further, reports citing diplomatic sources said that Pakistan wanted the SAARC Chair Nepal to guarantee that the former Afghanistan government led by Ashraf Ghani will not represent the country at the SAARC meeting. Pakistan wanted to keep an ’empty chair’ instead. Reports said that SAARCH Chair Nepal refused to give any such guarantee to either Pakistan or Taliban leadership. Hence, as of now the meeting stands cancelled.

Taliban regime has not been recognised by most governments across the world. Also, Taliban has not yet approached the UN for credentials.

In 2020, the SAARC meeting was conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAARC comprises eight member states, namely, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. SAARC was set up on 17 January 1987 in Kathmandu, Nepal and Afghanistan joined the group in 2007 and is the youngest member in the group. Australia, China, the European Union, Iran, Japan, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Korea, and the United States are the observers.

The Islamist group Taliban took over Afghanistan in August this year, days after the US announced withdrawal of troops, ending a twenty year old ‘war against terror’, thereby sending the country into chaos. Since then, there have been reports of Islamist group carrying out atrocities in a bid to implement the Islamic Sharia in Afghanistan. You can read more about it here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssaarc, saarc meeting cancelled, saarc taliban, taliban afghanistan, taliban takes over afghanistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Spinning fiction? Siddharth Varadarajan’s ‘Paris cafe’ claims on vaccine certificate don’t quite add up, what the authorities say

OpIndia Staff -
Whether Varadarajan was just spinning stories or indeed telling the truth is a not something we could fact-check till someone puts us in touch with that particular waiter from that cafe, here is what the French authorities say about vaccination certificates.
News Reports

Adani Group releases statement after Congress spreads lies over Mundra Port drug bust, calls out malicious propaganda against company

OpIndia Staff -
"No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port," Adani said in its statement.

Bengaluru riots: NIA arrests absconding accused Tabrez of SDPI in DJ Halli police station attack case

Not without our Taliban: SAARC Ministers’ meet cancelled because Pakistan wanted Islamist group to participate

Congress attacks Gujarat after drugs from Iran seized at Mundra Port, cast aspersions that Gujaratis are drug addicts

What MK Gandhi said while Moplah Muslims massacred thousands of Hindus in 1921: Support to Khilafat and asking Hindus to die without a fight

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
577,906FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com