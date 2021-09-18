The suicide bomber responsible for the Kabul Airport Attack in August was arrested in India five years earlier, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed in the latest edition of its propaganda magazine. The magazine claimed that he was arrested in India while planning to carry out an attack against ‘cow worshipping Hindus’ “in revenge for Kashmir”.

Interesting. The new issue of pro-ISIS Sawt-al-Hind highlights the ISKP bomber of Kabul airport in August, says he was arrested in Delhi 5 years ago, imprisoned, and later deported back to #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/v9IGnmtDZQ — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) September 18, 2021

The suicide bomber, Abdur Rahman al-Logri, was deported to Afghanistan after serving his prison term. The ISKP also called the Taliban ‘Murtad’ for cooperating with the departing US forces. The word ‘Murtad’ means apostate and the punishment for apostasy is death, according to Jihadist outfits.

The ISKP have been very active in India in recent times with numerous arrests having been made by law enforcement authorities. Last year in March, a couple was arrested in Delhi for attempting to use the CAA unrest to incite Muslims to commit terror attacks inside the country. Earlier in February, a pro-ISIS media had launched a publication with a Muslim lawyer on its cover page.

The lawyer, Mahmood Paracha, had found himself in a controversy after declaring that he will teach Muslims and Dalits about how to apply for a firearms license. Paracha was of the opinion that ‘mob lynchings’ would not have happened if the victims had firearms. Later, he was found holding a training camp inside a Lucknow Mosque providing lessons regarding the same.

Several Muslims from Kerala have fled the country to join the ISKP over the years. Four couples had left Kerala for Afghanistan to wage war against the US forces in ISIS-controlled Khorasan Province. The women were identified as Nimisha Fathima alias Fathima, Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, and Raffaela.