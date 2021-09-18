BJP state president K Surendran has said that CPM should publicly admit that ‘Love Jihad’ or Grooming Jihad is prevalent in the state of Kerala as the party has now mentioned the same in the note that the party’s state unit has prepared. Kerala CPM has prepared the note for distribution on September 10 to all its lower committees, which are getting ready to meet ahead of the upcoming state conference of the party scheduled to be held in Kochi in February next year.

It may be noted that the Pinarayi Vijayan led CPM government in Kerala had circulated a note on ‘minority communalism’ among its cadre that talks about girl students of professional colleges in Kerala falling prey to radical thoughts.

CPM should stop its double standards on the issue: Kerala BJP

Now, the state BJP has targeted Kerala’s communist govt asking it to shun its double standards and order a proper probe in the issue as serious as love jihad.

“CPM should stop its double standards on the issue. There should be a proper investigation on the matter. The influence of terrorists is rising in the state and they are using love jihad to further their goals,” the BJP state president asserted.

“CPM has been opposing us whenever we had told in the last 10 years that terrorists were using love jihad for religious conversions and sending people for extremist activities. Now the CPM has in a party report said that the girls are being lured in campuses,” added K Surendran.

The BJP state president suggested that if the CPM has any data in the matter, they should make it public. “We wish to know if there is any evidence on this and if any case has been registered in the matter”, said Surendran.

Kerala Church comes forward warning Christians against Love Jihad

The issue has made headway in the state after many Church organisations and bishops in Kerala have come forward to warn their community against the menace of ‘Love Jihad’. Many Christian religious leaders have spoken about how Christian girls have been trapped in relationships with Muslim men in a systemic manner, only to be brainwashed and end up as ISIS terrorists.

Recent remarks by Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese of the Syro Malabar Church had highlighted that Christian youth in Kerala are increasingly becoming the victims of not just ‘Love Jihad’ but also ‘Narcotic Jihad’.

Reportedly, the Church handbook has detailed the modus operandi of ‘love jihad’ to warn and educate the girl students of religious study classes in Class X, XI and XII.

The handbook allegedly said that Islamic clerics often use a type of “black magic” (kaivisham) to seduce girls.