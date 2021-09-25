‘No-one will tell us what our laws should be’: Former Taliban ‘head of religious police’ says, executions and amputations set to resume in Afghanistan

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a former Talibani head of religious police claimed that extreme punishments like executions and amputations will restart again in Afghanistan according to a BBC report. Turabi, who is currently in charge of the prisons in Afghanistan said “No one will tell us what our laws should be.”

Human Rights Watch sent out a warning on Thursday that the Taliban in Herat were involved in “searching out high-profile women, denying women freedom of movement outside their homes [and] imposing compulsory dress codes”.

Secretary-General Agnès Callamard of the Amnesty International said about the brutality of the Taliban killings that it was “a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring”.

Just before Taliban took over Kabul, one Taliban judge from Balkh named Haji Badruddin told Secunder Kermani of the BBC “In our Sharia, it’s clear, for those who have sex and are unmarried, whether it’s a girl or a boy, the punishment is 100 lashes in public,” Haji Badruddin explained the punishments according to Sharia, “… For those who steal: if it’s proved, then his hand should be cut off.”

Turabi also mentioned that the Taliban’s cabinet ministers were considering whether the punishments would take place in public or in private and that a policy would be developed.

Taliban carried out the executions in Kabul’s sports stadium and Eid Gah mosque in the 1990s. Turabi was then the head of the Taliban’s religious police known as Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Mullah Turabi remembered the executions in a recent interview where he said that “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and punishments,”

On the Taliban’s request of speaking at the UN General Assembly, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, “the UN General Assembly is not the appropriate venue for that” while maintaining that communication with the Taliban is important.