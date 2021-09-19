Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP has once again allegedly insulted the National Flag after her party workers replaced the National Flag with the PDP flag at a government building at Kotranka locality under Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti refused to comment on the incident or condemn it even when this was done by her party workers during her tour.

Jammu & Kashmir Police in a press note informed that an FIR (136/2021) has been registered at Kandi police station against unknown persons under section 2 (A) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971.

The police further informed that on Saturday, an application was forwarded to the Kandi police station by the Naib Tehsildar of Kotranka. The Naib Tehsildar stated that it was reported in some sections of social media that unknown persons had removed the National Flag from atop the building of Dak Bungalow, Kotranka on the intervening night of 17-18 September 2021.

#Watch | #PDP Chief #MehboobaMufti speaks to TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta on the incident where PDP workers removed the Tiranga at her residence and hoisted their party flag. She says, 'I am unaware about the issue & you should ask the party workers who did it.'

The FIR was registered on the instruction of Rajouri district deputy commissioner Rajesh Kumar Savam when he came to know about the incident. The tricolour was restored on the Dak Bungalow by the police later on his instructions. A video shows officials singing the national anthem after restoring the national flag at its place.

Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was touring in Peer Panjal range when the Dak Bungalow was kept ready for her possible stay. According to the reports, some of the PDP workers removed National Flag from the govt building and fixed their party flag in its place.

But Mehbooba Mufti, who is also facing accusations of remaining soft on Pakistan sponsored terrorism, refused to condemn the incident when asked for her comment. She said that she was unaware of the issue and they should ask the party workers who did it.