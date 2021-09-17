AAP leader Raghav Chadha stirred a major controversy on Friday when he compared Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with entertainer Rakhi Sawant. Responding to a video message posted by Sidhu on Twitter, Chadha had termed Sidhu as the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics, for which he was widely criticised by netizens for using a ‘sexist’ jibe against the Punjab Congress chief. After the tweet went viral, now Rakhi Sawant herself have come forward to slam the AAP leader for dragging her name in politics.

In an interview taken by Telly Reporter, when asked about her reaction to Raghav Chadha’s tweet, Rakhi Sawant asked back, ‘kisi shamat ayi hai jo mere pe comment kar rahe hai’? (Whose end has arrived that commenting on me?). When told that an AAP leader invoked her name, she said that she does not care about any ‘AAP ka neta’ or ‘Baap ka neta’ (AAP’s leader or father’s leader).

Rakhi Sawant then addressed Raghav Chadha directly. ‘Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr. Chadha ho naa, mera naam loge naa, to tumhara Chadha utar dungi’, the celebrity said in her characteristic style.

She added that due to the controversy created by Raghav Chadha, her name was trending on social media. She said that Chadha had to use to her name, and her name trends on social media. Her husband Ritesh was with her during the interview.

Ritesh had replied to Raghav on Twitter objecting to the use of Rakhi Sawant’s name for political benefits. He asked Chadha to treat his tweet as warning, saying that if Chadha uses his wife’s name again, he will face legal issue. “I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you don’t deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name,” Ritesh added.

@raghav_chadha , Mr. Raghav , please treat its warning!! if you again used my wife name in any of your political controversy, you will face legal issue. I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you doesn't deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name. — riteshuk (@riteshuk1) September 17, 2021

He also tagged Arvind Kejriwal asking him to educate his MLA, saying that if he educates, AAP will be seen nowhere.

@raghav_chadha , @PunjabPoliceInd ,@BJP4India ,@INCIndia ,@AamAadmiParty , FYI, please do not spoil someone personal life because of your political benefits. @ArvindKejriwal , please apne MLA ko educate kejye else agar mai educate keya to kahi bhi AAP nahi dikhega. — riteshuk (@riteshuk1) September 17, 2021

Raghav Chadha had invoked the name of Rakhi Sawant after Navjot Singh Sidhu had criticised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in his video, alleging that the Delhi CM has decreased prices of even those crops for which MSPs have been announced. He had also slammed the Delhi govt for notifying the farm laws against which Punjab farmers are protesting.

Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced – @ArvindKejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi’s central black law ! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on ? @AamAadmiParty @AAPPunjab pic.twitter.com/Pyq7dF6NH7 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 17, 2021

Reacting to this, Raghav Chadha had tweeted, “The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence”.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

Sidhu had immediately responded to Chadha’s tweet, saying he is still descending from apes to become a man. “They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending ! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government,” Sidhu had tweeted.

They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind @raghav_chadha I believe you are still descending ! You still haven’t answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 17, 2021

In the meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was slammed by many people for dragging Rakhi Sawant into his political fight. Even left-liberal journalists, who generally give a free pass to AAP leaders on various issues, criticised him for this.

Why should a woman be slighted slight another man ? Rakhi Sawant has worked her way up too – let’s respect her work https://t.co/1NyK7x7MMN — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) September 17, 2021

Misogyny continues to dominate Indian politics. Criticism of a rival cannot be done without dragging in a woman’s name. Shame on you Raghav. https://t.co/BmyvsGTl44 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 17, 2021

Didn’t expect this awful misogyny from you Raghav. You have to conflate an insult to a rival with a woman. Shameful. Apologise to Rakhi Sawant https://t.co/Qvk1DY9Bhf — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 17, 2021

Shame on you .. dragging rakhi sawant .. she’s self made Indian women who’s been in the industry for more of your age still taking care of herself and her family for the hard work she does — Dhruvi Gandhi (@DhruviGandhi26) September 17, 2021

Critics termed the tweet of Raghav Chadha as misogynist, saying that it was in very bad taste. Netizens also came in support of Rakhi Sawant, saying she is a self-made woman who works her in her field.