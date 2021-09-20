‘Tax the rich, but not me,’ seems to be the mantra of Aurora James, the designer of the viral “Tax the Rich” Met Gala gown that Democrat and House representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore.

Reportedly, James’ record reflects six federal tax liens totalling $103,220 on the parent company of her fashion brand. The designer also has three open tax warrants in New York State for failing to withhold $14,798 in income taxes from employee paychecks and a $17,000 fine for failing to carry worker’s compensation insurance.

Rent defaulter

Interestingly, not just a tax defaulter, Aurora James has also been accused of being a rent defaulter. James’ previous landlord had sued her for more than $25,000 plus interest for staying beyond her lease period. The matter was allegedly settled for an undisclosed amount.

Hatching on yet another property, James’ was sued by another property owner for more than $5,000 in unpaid rent. The designer had also received a letter from the angry landlord that read, “never have (you) paid your rent in a timely manner.”

Employees accuse James of harassment

Adding to the list, James’ received quite a bit of hate from her former employees too who slammed her efforts to paint herself as a hero of the working class.

They described her fashion brand as “a sweatshop that relied on legions of unpaid interns working full-time jobs.”

Calling her ‘quite cold’, an ex-intern revealed, “she never gives recognition or acknowledgement to her team.”

Another employee who received untimely termination from the designer said, “Aurora would ask me to do things that were not in anyone’s job description, like scheduling her gynaecological appointments. The work environment was so hostile that I was afraid to ask for my check.”

Ironically, the designer of the ‘strong message’ of ‘taxing the rich’ did not hesitate to receive $41,666 taxpayers’ money as pandemic relief aid.

‘Height of hypocrisy’

Slamming the publicity stunt by AOC and her designer, Republican Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis in a media statement said, “It’s the height of hypocrisy when socialists attend a $30,000 per ticket gala with a message of ‘tax the rich’ while wearing an overpriced dress by a luxury designer who doesn’t pay taxes.”

Netizens too had taken to social media to call out the brazen hypocrisy. Columnist Marina Medvin remarked, “Tax the rich, says AOC’s dress … at the Met Gala … where tickets cost $30,000. But AOC doesn’t mean them; she means you. You’re rich. Because you work. Tax you. That’s the reality. The Met Gala guys get tax breaks. You don’t.”

Journalist Benny Johnson broke down the cost of attending the event, which includes designer dress ($1000), full table ($275000), single ticket price ($30000). He wrote, “AOC thinking she owned anyone here but herself.”

Donald Trump Junior was not far behind in calling out the pretence. He labelled Alexandria Ocasio Cortez as a big fraud. “What is a bigger fraud? The ‘tax the rich’ dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country?” he inquired.

The 31-year-old Democrat leader was one of the few politicians to participate in the lavish event, meant for the high fliers of Hollywood and the fashion industry, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.