Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi is headed for a vacation to Shimla along with her son Rahul Gandhi, according to a TOI report. The development comes not long after the resignation of Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the report, the Gandhi family went to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence which is situated at the outskirts of Shimla. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was already there in her Shimla Cottage where she was later joined by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi had apparently taken a flight to Chandigarh and then reached the cottage by road. Rahul Gandhi made his way to Shimla after taking part in the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Gandhi family gathering in Shimla happens soon after the resignation of Amarinder Singh on Saturday. The former Punjab CM had told the media that he felt humiliated by the manner in which he was treated by the Congress party. Amarinder Singh had also said that he did not expect that the events would turn out that way because of his association with Sonia Gandhi and her children.

The news of the Nehru-Gandhi family vacationing in Shimla after his exit is unlikely to go down well with the former Punjab CM. This is not the first time, however, that Rahul Gandhi has been found holidaying on inappropriate occasions.

During the peak of the ‘farmer protests’ in December last year, he had gone to Italy to allegedly meet his grandmother. In 2019, a few months after the Congress party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha General elections, Rahul Gandhi had gone on a vacation to Bangkok in October. The same month, he also went for a trip to Indonesia.