Sunday, September 19, 2021
Sukhjinder Randhawa likely to become new Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh’s resignation, formal announcement soon

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai has said that all the MLAs have recommended to the party high command that Sukhjinder Randhawa be made the Punjab CM.

OpIndia Staff
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to become new Chief Minister of Punjab (ImageL Tribune India)
Sukhjinder Randhawa is likely to become the new Punjab Chief Minister following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. A formal announcement on the matter is expected soon.

News agency ANI has reported that Randhawa’s name has been proposed as the CM of Punjab by the AICC. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is holding a meeting with Ambika Soni in Delhi.

Amarinder Singh had earlier said that he felt humiliated by the manner in which he has been treated by the Congress party. His resignation came after months of dispute with the Congress high command over the greater influence of Navjot Singh Sidhu within the party.

Update: Charanjit Singh Channi was made the new Punjab Chief Minister. The same was announced by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

