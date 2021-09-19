Sukhjinder Randhawa is likely to become the new Punjab Chief Minister following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. A formal announcement on the matter is expected soon.

#SukhjinderRandhawa will be the next chief minister of Punjab.



A formal announcement is expected shortly. — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 19, 2021

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai has said that all the MLAs have recommended to the party high command that Sukhjinder Randhawa be made the Punjab CM.

Punjab | All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before Congress high command, he will become the CM: Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai, in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/ISAjIwCrqk — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

News agency ANI has reported that Randhawa’s name has been proposed as the CM of Punjab by the AICC. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is holding a meeting with Ambika Soni in Delhi.

Punjab political developments | After discussion with the Punjab MLAs, AICC has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of CM, a meeting is going on at the residence of Rahul Gandhi with Ambika Soni in Delhi: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Amarinder Singh had earlier said that he felt humiliated by the manner in which he has been treated by the Congress party. His resignation came after months of dispute with the Congress high command over the greater influence of Navjot Singh Sidhu within the party.

Update: Charanjit Singh Channi was made the new Punjab Chief Minister. The same was announced by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.