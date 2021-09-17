The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has rejected the conditional amnesty offered by the Pakistan Government. The group said that their terrorism will continue until they managed to establish Shariah law in the country.

Pakistani Taliban rejected Pakistan government’s offer of amnesty saying their struggle will continue until establishing Sharia. #TTP also said it’s the #Pakistan security forces that should ask for forgiveness. “We’ll only forgive them if they promise Sharia in the country.” — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) September 17, 2021

The TTP said that they cannot recognise an “anti-Islamic infidel democratic constitution.”

The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) has rejected a conditional amnesty offer from Pakistan's Foreign Minister, insisting on the immediate "implementation of Shariah law in the country… We cannot recognize such an anti-Islamic infidel democratic constitution." — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet) September 17, 2021

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, had said that the government would consider an amnesty for the TTP terrorists if they laid down their arms. “If those guys come and start creating problems for us over here, it will affect innocent lives and we don’t want that,” Qureshi said.

“If [the TTP] are willing to mend fences and not take the law into their hands and not get involved in terrorist activities and they submit and surrender to the writ of the government and the Constitution of Pakistan, we are even open to giving them a pardon,” he added.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had also made similar comments, expressing willingness to award a conditional amnesty. The response from TTP comes on the same day as New Zealand abandoned their cricket series in Pakistan citing security concerns.

Pakistani cricket fans have been blaming India and the BCCI for the cancelation of the series but the blame obviously lies elsewhere.