Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeSportsCricketNew Zealand abandons cricket series in Pakistan citing security concerns even after Imran Khan...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

New Zealand abandons cricket series in Pakistan citing security concerns even after Imran Khan told their PM they have the ‘best intelligence system’

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had personally spoken to his New Zealand counterpart and assured her that they have the best intelligence system. But the team decided to cancel despite that.

OpIndia Staff
New Zealand abandon tour of Pakistan following government security alert, cricket tourn cancelled
Image Source: DNA
2

An hour before the start of the 1st ODI match with Pakistan at Rawalpindi, the New Zealand cricket team decided to ‘abandon’ their tour of Pakistan over security concerns. The development came following a security alert from the Government of New Zealand.

The ‘B’ team of New Zealand was scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, followed by a 5-match T20 series against them in Lahore. “However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure,” read a statement posted on the website of New Zealand Cricket Board. 

Health Mills, Chief Executive of New Zealand Cricket Players Association remarked, “We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision. The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.” ESPN Cricinfo reported that players of both teams did not leave their hotel since morning and spectators were also barred from entering the stadium.

Despite Pakistan’s claims of ‘fullproof security,’ the New Zealand team decided against taking any chances. It was the latter’s first visit to Pakistan after a period of 18 long years. Although there was an initial period of uncertainty, the statement by the New Zealand cricket Board made it clear that the team will soon be departing for their homes. It comes as a major embarrassment for the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Imran Khan government, who have been trying to improve the global image of its country.

Pakistan Cricket Board says Imran Khan told New Zealand they have ‘best intelligence system’

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had personally spoken to his New Zealand counterpart and assured her that they have the best intelligence system. But the team decided to cancel despite that.

PCB said in a statement on social media, “The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

Pakistan cricket board statement on New Zealand team withdrawal

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal,” it added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNew Zealand abandons pakistan tour
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,733FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com