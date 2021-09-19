Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference in Lucknow to give a report on the achievements of the BJP government during four and half years of its rule in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the achievements made during the last four and a half years of BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh helped to change the perception of the state.

The Chief Minister stressed the fact there had been no riots in the state in the last four and half years while before that riots broke out every three-four days in the state. He also mentioned that lands captured by the mafia were in the process of being released and criminals were being jailed.

इन 4.5 वर्षों में एक भी दंगा प्रदेश के अंदर नहीं हुआ है, जबकि उससे पहले हर तीसरे व चौथे दिन एक दंगा होता था। आज माफियाओं से कब्जे वाली जमीन छुड़वाई जा रही है, अपराधी सलाखों के पीछे जा रहे हैं: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath #छा_गयी_योगी_सरकार — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) September 19, 2021

“All round development is the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh in the new India” said the CM. He also said that transparency in the recruitment process was encouraged and more than 4.5 lakh people were recruited.

CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the BJP government in UP provided employment only on the basis of merit while the previous government was involved in bribery in matters concerning employment.

The Chief Minister added that industrialists in India and around the world are ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 3 lakh crore of investment already made in the state. He also said that during these years of his governance no one could blame them for carrying out illegal transactions in the transfer-posting process. CM said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered a hurdle in the path of national progress but since then, with sincere intentions and under honest leadership, the state is leading the biggest plans of the nation.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, more than 6.90 crore people received insurance cover worth 5 lakhs. During 2007-2017, the payment on the Sugar Cane value was only Rs 95 thousand crore while a record payment of rupees Rs 1.44 lakh crore to the farmers during the last 4.5 years itself. According to the Chief Minister, the present government in UP bought 66 lakh metric tonnes of rice directly from the farmers while the previous government had bought only 6 lakh metric tonnes of rice, that too from the middlemen or brokers.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the arrangements of Dipotsav in Ayodhya and Rangotsav in Barsana by the present government introduced the traditions of Uttar Pradesh to the rest of the country and to the whole world. It was also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh from being the sixth largest economy in 2016-2017 , climbed to the second position and became the second largest economy of the nation. Uttar Pradesh also conducted the highest number of Covid-19 tests and the highest number of vaccinations claimed CM Yogi Adityanath. He also added that 42 lakh poor people received housing accommodations.