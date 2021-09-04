Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his recent interview given to UP TAK BAITHAK said that Uttar Pradesh has risen from being the sixth-largest economy before 2017 to the second spot under the BJP government. He also added that 4.5 lakh people in the state were successful in securing government jobs during this period.

More than 1 crore 61 lakh youth were given employment opportunities and connected to various employment programmes in the state. More than 60 lakh entrepreneurs and craftsmen were also helped in their efforts of generating income. The Chief Minister also mentioned that UP improved in the ease of doing business rankings and climbed up to the second spot from the previously held twelfth position.

Yogi Adityanath also talked about the successful implementation of various government schemes during the BJP rule in UP. According to the CM, 44 lakh people benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initiative by the government of India to provide affordable houses to the urban poor. Also, 2 crore 61 lakh people were provided access to personal toilets in the state. The Centre and the state worked together to provide free ration to 15 crore people in the state during the COVID19 lockdown period of 2020 and 2021. CM Yogi also spoke about how 1 crore 38 lakh people received free electricity connection through the efficient application of the Saubhagya Scheme of the government.

CM Yogi Adityanath appreciated the existing law and order in the country and stated that the people in the state have achieved a sense of security and discipline in their lives, which are also responsible for the transformation in the state. He said that more than 3 lakh crores have been invested in UP, and all this has been possible due to better law and order in the state. In the ranking of Ease of Doing Business, UP has risen from number 12th to 2nd position, he added.