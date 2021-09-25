Newly-appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has been accorded ‘Z’ category’ security cover by the central government in wake of the alleged threat on the life of the BJP leaders and workers in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide round the clock security to Sukanta Majumdar who recently replaced Dilip Ghosh as president of West Bengal BJP.

Under Z category, 22 security personnel remain deployed for security including armed guards at the residence, two personal security officers round the clock and armed escort for road journeys.

The decision for the high security cover came close to an incident at Kalighat area of South Kolkata where Sukanta Majumdar and other BJP workers were allegedly manhandled by West Bengal police. On Thursday the BJP workers led by Sukanta Majumdar were holding a peaceful demonstration near chief minister’s residence with the body of Manas Saha during his funeral procession.

Dhurjyoti Saha popularly known as Manas was a BJP leader who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Magrahat West constituency in South 24 Parganas district. Manas lost to TMC’s Giasuddin Molla. On the day of counting of votes on May 2, he was allegedly assaulted by the goons of TMC and he was admitted with multiple injuries. His condition suddenly deteriorated and he died on Wednesday at a private nursing home in Thakurpukur area.

The West Bengal Police registered a ‘suo moto’ case against Sukanta Majumdar, Arjun Singh, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, and Priyanka Tibrewal at the Kalighat police station. They were booked under sections 143, 147, and 283 of IPC.

Notably, the by-poll of Bhowanipore assembly seat is scheduled on September 30 which Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain the post of chief minister of West Bengal. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal.

Given the track record of the pre and post-poll violence in West Bengal this assembly election with a large number of BJP leaders and workers assaulted, raped, murdered and subjected to many other heinous crimes, security agencies apprehend another bout of violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently made a ‘dead rotten dog’ remark against the deceased BJP leader, attracting strong crticism.

The CBI is investigating political violence cases in West Bengal under judicial monitoring. The agency so far has registered over three dozen cases.