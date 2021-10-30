Purti Realty, a real estate group based in West Bengal, has alleged that three of its engineers were kidnapped by the aides of TMC MLA Ashima Patra. In a mail sent to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Purti Realty’s managing director Mahesh Agarwal said that the MLA’s men were trying to extort money from the company, and the three employees of the company were kidnapped for ransom.

In the mail, a copy of which was posted on Twitter by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, The Purti Realty MD said that one Rajib Basu Roy, who had identified himself as a close aide of the MLA, had called the company the during Durga Puja and asked for 50,000 T-shirts in the name of MLA Ashima Patra. But when the company told him it will cost Rs. 35,00,000 if the T-shirts are procured at Rs 70 per piece, he asked for 5,000 T-shirts instead.

After that on October 28, Rajib Basu Roy allegedly entered the site of the company in Hooghly and asked for extortion money, threatening that if not paid by the next day, he will show his political and muscle power, said the company MD. He added that on October 29 at around 9-9:30 AM, Rajib Basu Roy came to the site in a white Scorpio bearing number JH10 BS 3866 and started beating the employees with sticks and bamboos.

After that, the TMC MLA’s men kidnapped three engineers of the company Piyush Kanti Poral, Tanmoy Borik and Sudip Sarkar. Agarwal wrote that after kidnapping the three men, he sent message to the company to bring money to him and release the men from Hotel Hindustan on Durgapur Expressway.

“Respected Mam, we with folded hands request your good self to strictly look into the matter and save the investment environment of the state initiated by you,” Purti Realty’s managing director Mahesh Agarwal pleaded West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the mail. He added that “these types of local goons are spoiling the image and creating the fear factor for our West Bengal peace loving environment.”

Sharing the mail on Twitter, Locket Chatterjee said the incident of businessman becoming a victim of extortion “shows how Mamata Banerjee is running the extortion industry in West Bengal with the help of her MLA’s and party cadres. The prime reason why Bengal reeks of backwardness.”

Purty Realty is currently executing two projects on the Durgapur Expressway in Hooghly worth Rs 1000 crore, the Rs 400 crore phase 1 of Marriot Resort project and the Rs 600 crore Amazon Logistics project, and the location of the projects falls under the Dhaniakhali assembly constituency represented by TMC MLA Ashima Patra.