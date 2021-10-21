Thursday, October 21, 2021
NCB conducts raids at the residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Pandey in the cruise ship drug case

NCB team reached Shah Rukh Khan residence hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail on Thursday.

OpIndia Staff
Multiple teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached the Bandra residence ‘Mannat’ of Shah Rukh Khan and also actor Ananya Pandey’s residence at Khar West, Mumbai today to conduct raids in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

The raid in Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Pandey’s houses comes after NCB teams on Thursday carried out raids in the Andheri area of Mumbai, acting on a lead from one of the accused in the drugs case.

NCB team reached the residence of Shah Rukh Khan hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail on Thursday.

An NCB official, who was part of the team that went to SRK’s residence, said that they went there to give a formal notice saying if Aryan Khan has any other electronic devices, they must be handed over to the NCB for investigation. On the other hand, Ananya Panday has been summoned by the NCB at 2 pm today.

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected

Aryan Khan’s bail application was denied by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20. Now, the Bombay High Court would hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea next on October 26.

After NCB stormed the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3, Aryan Khan and eight others were detained and eventually arrested.

Suspected involvement of foreign nationals

It was reported earlier that Anil Singh, who is representing NCB, hinted at the involvement of foreign nationals regarding bulk procurement of hard drugs, referring to a sensitive Whatsapp chat of Aryan Khan.

It was also reported earlier that NCB had submitted Aryan’s WhatsApp chats in court. The chats were reportedly between Aryan and a debut actress.

He had also opposed his bail petition and said that it was misconceived at this stage. While the investigation was still going on, NCB feared the accused may influence the probe if released on bail at this stage.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

