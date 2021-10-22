Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAnother no-bail prize for Sharjeel Imam over inflammatory speech, Court quotes Swami Vivekananda while...
News Reports
Updated:

Another no-bail prize for Sharjeel Imam over inflammatory speech, Court quotes Swami Vivekananda while dismissing plea

“Fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression cannot be exercised at cost of communal peace and harmony of society,” the Court said while pronouncing the order. 

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam
101

A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in a case related to inflammatory speeches delivered by the accused during the protests in the capital city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agarwal on October 22 observed, “A cursory and plain reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019, revealed that the same is on communal and divisive lines.”

“In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquility, peace and harmony of the society,” said the Bench.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Court further said, “We are what our thoughts have made us, so take care about what you think. Words are secondary, thoughts live and travel far.”

“Fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression cannot be exercised at cost of communal peace and harmony of society,” the Court said while pronouncing the order. 

Sharjeel Imam was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and had sought bail from a local court in July. 

‘Wanted to cut-off Assam’

Sharjeel Imam, who has been a columnist with Leftist propaganda website The Wire, The Quint and even FirstPost, was accused of giving incendiary speeches to provoke and instigate riots. 

He was heard instigating people to organise a blockade and cut off North-Eastern states from the rest of India to force the government to concede to their demands. He was arrested by Delhi Police on 28th January, 2020 from Bihar.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSharjeel Imam bail
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,944FollowersFollow
25,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com