A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in a case related to inflammatory speeches delivered by the accused during the protests in the capital city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agarwal on October 22 observed, “A cursory and plain reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019, revealed that the same is on communal and divisive lines.”

“In my view, the tone and tenor of the incendiary speech tend to have a debilitating effect upon public tranquility, peace and harmony of the society,” said the Bench.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Court further said, “We are what our thoughts have made us, so take care about what you think. Words are secondary, thoughts live and travel far.”

“Fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression cannot be exercised at cost of communal peace and harmony of society,” the Court said while pronouncing the order.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and had sought bail from a local court in July.

‘Wanted to cut-off Assam’

Sharjeel Imam, who has been a columnist with Leftist propaganda website The Wire, The Quint and even FirstPost, was accused of giving incendiary speeches to provoke and instigate riots.

He was heard instigating people to organise a blockade and cut off North-Eastern states from the rest of India to force the government to concede to their demands. He was arrested by Delhi Police on 28th January, 2020 from Bihar.