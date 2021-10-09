Saturday, October 9, 2021
Here’s how much Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will be paid to play Rama-Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s web series

The Ramayan trilogy will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Madhu Mantena.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: The India Chron
Nitesh Tiwari is set to make a trilogy of movies on the Hindu Epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are expected to play the roles of Rama and Ravana respectively. For their roles, they are expected to receive Rs. 75 crores each.

The estimated budget of the trilogy is set at Rs. 750 crores. “The rest of the budget will go into making the kind of staggering epic that the Ramayan has never been treated to before,” a source informed Subhash K. Jha.

The Ramayan trilogy will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Madhu Mantena.

The report published on Bollywood Hungama also says that the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached to play the role of Sita is completely false. “They were planted by her marketing team. Kareena for all her talent, doesn’t suit the part at all,” the source is reported to have said. The filmmakers are yet to decide who will play the role of Sita.

Earlier, it was reported that Kareena Kappor Khan had demanded Rs. 12 crores for the role of Sita in a retelling of the Ramayana from Sita’s point of view. The movie was tentatively titled ‘Sita: The Incarnation’.

Meanwhile, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan has portrayed the role of Lankesh in another Ramayana based movie titled Adipurush. The movie has been directed by Om Raut and features Prabhas of Baahubali fame as Shri Ram. The shooting for that was completed on Saturday.

Nitesh Tiwari is an accomplished director who has won the National Film Award for the movies ‘Chillar Party’ and Chhichhore. The latter featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. He has also directed the movie Dangal featuring Aamir Khan.

 

Searched termsHrithik Roshan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

