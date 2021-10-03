Food bloggers Rocky and Mayur appear to have lost their temper after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid at a rave party. They had a spectacular meltdown on social media, going on a rant about the incident. Aryan Khan, meanwhile, has been arrested since then.

Source: Twitter

Rocky and Mayur suggested that Aryan was being targeted because of mala fide intentions and said that “big thieves”, in a not-so-subtle dig at Gautam Aadani, will continue to get away. After former TOI journalist Rohan Dua, currently editor at The New Indian, pointed out that a lobby was out to defend Aryan, the food bloggers took offense and said that he demanded to know about the drug bust in Gujarat, another dig at Adani.

Source: Twitter

Rocky and Mayur also dragged in Hindu Sadhus who consume marijuana in his bid to defend Aryan Khan. It is also not known what drugs were being consumed in the rave party raided by NCB. It is not known whether the individuals were consuming Marijuana or harder drugs. Thus, to make that argument is preposterous.

When Dua questioned whether he had reported any of these incidents to the police, the food bloggers decided to question his journalism instead.

Source: Twitter

The Gujarat drugs case the food bloggers were hinting at occurred in a port controlled by Adani. The heroin that was seized was smuggled from Afghanistan and the ship had arrived from Iran. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken custody of Chennai-based Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali in connection with the matter.

Despite what people such as Rocky and Mayur might want to suggest, Adani was not personally involved in the drug bust. If Adani can be held responsible for criminals attempting to smuggle drug through his port, then restaurant owners will have to be charged if a customer opens fire at the establishment. It does not make any sense.

Dua suggested that he state it clearly if he wants marijuana to be legalized instead of making circular arguments. Highlighting the fact that the food bloggers did not report drug consumption to law enforcement authorities, he said, “If you didnt feel the urge to report it even from 5 feet distance, then what’s the fake concern and outrage even about?”

Source Twitter

Rocky and Mayur are not the only ones who have invoked Adani to defend Aryan Khan over the drug bust. Liberals across the board have made the same argument in order to give Aryan a free pass. Unfortunately for them, the NCB does not appear to be in the mood to buy into the arguments.

They have arrested Aryan and other detainees over the matter and would seek police remand to continue their investigation into the matter.