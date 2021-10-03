On October 2, Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave party that was happening on a cruise ship and arrested a few attendees, including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. For few hours, the news reports did not reveal any name, but later, on October 3, NCB confirmed that Aryan was one of the detained individuals.

However, liberals and members of the Congress party and other ‘intellectuals’ got miffed by the reports. They invoked Adani port drug haul and alleged the government and NCB did not take any action on Adani but detailed Aryan just for ‘participating’ in the rave party.

In a tweet, Dr Shama Mohamed, National spokesperson, Indian National Congress, said, “NCB gets very busy arresting small fish on a cruise ship, but when it comes to the biggest fish of them all-the 3000 kg heroin smuggled from Adani’s Mundra port, NCB is completely mum. Why is NCB protecting the kingpins of the organised Drug Cartel & on whose orders!”

Shyam Meera Singh, journalist, News Click, brought out Aryan’s religion card and said, “Shahrukh’s son Aryan has only been detained for questioning, not arrested. No charges against him yet. But the entire Godi media is lagging behind due to him being a Muslim and a celebrity. Drugs worth 19 thousand crores were caught at Adani’s port. But No report was allowed anywhere.”

Shyam Meera Singh was earlier employed with India Today group where he was fired over disciplinary grounds. However, despite that, he claimed martyrdom by dragging in PM Modi. In recent times, it has been quite lucrative for a lot of people to enhance their careers by abusing PM Modi and crying fascism.

Food critic and so-called intellectual duo Rocky and Mayur wrote, “My Lobby and I demand to know more about the thousands of kilos of drugs openly smoked in “Melas” and processions every day by sadhus and Nagas and openly so-also about the 3000 kilos bust in Gujarat-and, of course, this case, where did the drugs come from? When will they be caught?”

To answer Rocky and Mayur’s question, the high quality heroin caught at Adani Port was smuggled from Afghanistan and the ship had sailed from Iran. Owing to alertness of Indian authorities, the drugs were seized. By the logic of Rocky and Mayur, if Adani is responsible for drugs caught in consignment at the port managed by them, the Kerala government should be responsible for the gold caught in rectum of smugglers at Cochin airport.

To answer Rocky and Mayur’s subsequent questions, the drugs were reportedly one Aashi Trading firm based out of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has taken custody of Chennai-based Machavaram Sudhakar and his wife Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaisali. Further, investigation was also carried out in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham and Vijayawada in relation to the case.

What is more amusing is that when people more knowledgeable than Rocky and Mayur and with obvious more common sense tried to point out how their reasoning was flawed, they ‘hid’ the replies on the tweet.

But like Rocky and Mayur, several other Twitter users brought down Twitters collective IQ by comparing the apples with oranges.

Why drug seizure at Adani port is not same as bunch of rich kids partying on cruise, snorting cocaine in middle of pandemic

Drug seizure at Adani port in Gujarat is not the same as a bunch of kids partying on a cruise ship in middle of a pandemic and allegedly doing drugs. Unlike what Congress and others with similar level of common sense want us to believe, drugs caught at Adani port were not smuggled by Adani himself. And that by no stretch of imagination means Gujaratis are drug addicts, as insinuated by Congress leaders.

However, the abysmally low IQ Congress supporters Twitter launched an attack on Adani Group after drugs worth Rs 9,000 crores were confiscated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) officials from Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch. Since the port is managed by the Adani Group, Congress supporters and sympathisers, who harbour inexplicable animosity for the business conglomerate, rushed to Twitter and accused the chairman of the group, Gautam Adani, of using the port to smuggle the contraband. The situation went too far and the Adani group had to clarify that the law empowers the Government of India’s component authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize any unlawful cargo and not the port operator, which in this case, was Adani Group.

In the case of Aryan Khan, he was allegedly present at the crime scene where a rave party was taking place. He was one of the attendees. Both cases are completely unrelated and attacking Adani over a rave party can only be described as a low-IQ political stunt.