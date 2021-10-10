Sunday, October 10, 2021
Updated:

Shooting: India wins all 12 medals in the last 4 events at ISSF Junior World Championship, tops the table with 43 medals

Manu Bhaker broke the record of winning the highest number of medals in the shooting championship, with 4 gold medals and a bronze

OpIndia Staff
Indian medalists at Junior Worlds Championship 2021, Peru
The Sports Authority of India took to Twitter on Sunday to share that India has bagged all 12 medals in the last four events of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship 2021. 

With 43 medals including 17 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze, India has topped the table ending the Championship on a high.

Indian shooters Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu combined to win the gold medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event, finishing ahead of their German counterparts Fabian Otto, Felix Luca Hollfoth and Tobias Gsoell.

As per reports, India’s Manvi Soni (105) bagged the junior double trap (a shotgun shooting sport) gold ahead of compatriot Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor (90) followed by Hitasha (76) who won bronze in an event that only featured Indians.

Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat clinched the gold medal in the men’s double trap event with a score of 120, while the silver was bagged by Sehajpreet Singh (114) followed by Mayank Shokeen (111) who won a bronze.

Manu Bhaker broke the record of winning the highest number of medals in the championship, with as many as five medals. This included 4 gold medals and a bronze. She participated in five events and won medals in all of them, 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, 10m women’s team and 25m women’s team.

Finishing second on points table is the USA with six gold, eight silver and six bronze. 

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

