A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party and detained the son of Shahrukh Khan, netizens had a gala day sharing memes on the actor and his son Aryaan Khan.

The micro-blogging site was soon filled with memes and stills from movies with funny anecdotes. Since Shah Rukh Khan is expected to rescue his son at the earliest, one Twitter user shared a movie dialogue by Pankaj Tripathi. It goes as, “It is not important that he is dumb. It is important that he is my son.”.

shah rukh khan after his son got arrested: pic.twitter.com/tvoBnk6nKk — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) October 3, 2021

Another Twitter user took a dig at the SRK’s movie, named ‘My Name is Khan.’ He wrote, “My name is Khan and I am a druggist.”

Another meme, targeting Barkha Dutt is also doing the rounds of the Twitter. The user had shared a picture of the journalist with Shah Rukh Khan and insinuated that his misfortune was due to her.

Another user suggested that when NCB will ask the Bollywood actor’s son about the seized drugs, he will respond, “Sniff it once sir. You will get so much pleasure that you will forget everything else.”

One Twitter user posted a ‘movie teaser’ by NCB titled, ”My name is Khan and I am Charsi”. It claimed to be inspired by Rhea Chakraboty and Deepika Padukone.

Releasing Soon based on true event#AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/iteukel7DQ — Infidel࿗ |Lal Bahadur Shastri ji stan (@Based_Infidel) October 3, 2021

Another user superimposed the picture of Aryaan Khan atop Arnab Goswami’s face with the infamous dialogue of ‘Mujhe drugs do‘ (Give me drugs).

Others too shared memes that added humour to the existing discourse on Aaryan Khan’s detention.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user cried foul that Aryaan Khan is targeted for being a Muslim.

On Saturday (October 2), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party that was being held onboard a cruise ship in which Aryaan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly likely detained too. The raid conducted by zonal director Sameer Wankhede led to the detention of 7-8 people. As per reports, Aryaan Khan’s phone was seized and scanned by authorities. He is neither booked nor arrested so far.

As per reports, the high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Based on a tip-off, the NCB officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were seen taking drugs.

India Today reported that the raid took place on the cruise ship during an event, which was integrated about 2 weeks ago. The NCB officials recovered banned drugs such as hashish, cocaine and MDMA. News Agency ANI reported that at least 10 people were detained during the raid. The officials also seized the luggage of several passengers, who were onboard the ship. The rave party was organised between October 2 and October 3.