Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Updated:

Priyanka Gandhi ducks question on Congress MLA’s son accused of rape while preaching women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

The journalist was left disappointed with no answer from Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi advocates women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh
Image Credit : IndiaTV News
219

Priyanka Gandhi in a press conference in Lucknow announced Congress party’s decision to give 40% tickets to women in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It was the party’s attempt to court the women vote-bank in the state ahead of polls.

She said, ‘We have decided that in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, we would give 40% tickets to women. It is our promise that women would be a part of Uttar Pradesh politics.’ She also spoke about the alleged discrimination against women in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad University and that the decision is based to empower women in Uttar Pradesh.

However, a journalist raised questions about the absconding Karan Morwal, the son of Congress’ Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal who has been on the run for the past seven months in an alleged rape case where the victim is a functionary of Youth Congress.

In the video, it could be seen that the journalist was left disappointed with no answer from Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier this year, on International Women’s Day, Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a protest march called ‘tractor march’, where women Congress leaders were seen manually pulling the tractors.

Just recently, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra sparked a controversy with his demeaning remarks against female employees at a women empowerment event. He had said, “As the chief of my department, I must say whichever school has more women staffers, squabbles are bound to happen for various reasons.”

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

