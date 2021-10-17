Madhya Pradesh Police has increased the cash prize on the head of Karan Morwal, son of Congress’ Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal who has been absconding from the past seven months in an alleged rape case where the victim is a functionary of Youth Congress.

Earlier police had announced a cash prize of Rs 5,000 on his head which has been increased to Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, on Saturday, assistant inspector Rashmi Patidar and assistant sub inspector Mamta and 10 other police personnel of Indore police station pasted posters of the accused at different places at Badanagar. Similar lookout posters have been pasted in Ujjain and other parts of Indore. The police team also raided his residence as well as farm house besides questioning Karan’s close friend Rahul.

Two police men pasting lookout poster about Karan Morwal. Picture grab Times Now

In April this year, the victim lodged a complaint with Indore police. She said that in February Karan drugged and raped her repeatedly on the pretext of marrying him. But later on he refused to marry and further threatened her. FIR was lodged on April 2 under section 376 (rape), 376(2)N (rape for more than one time), 376 (2) J, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene act at public places) of IPC. Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bail petition the local police has move petition for attachment of his properties.

Victim said that on February 14 the accused came to Indore and he took her to Hotel Pride. She said that she became unconscious after drinking the cold drink that the accused had offered her. He took her to her flat in an unconscious state and raped her. Victim said that when she realized she was raped, the accused told her that she should not worry as he intends to marry her. Later on he further raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Despite the case being serious in nature the MLA Murli Morwal has been accused for not persuading his son to surrender. Attempts were also made by some senior Congress leaders to settle the case by persuading the victim. Times Now even named Congress MLA Vishal Patel had tried to settle this case.

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW confronts #Congress MLA Vishal Patel whose audio clip is going viral in conversation with #MadhyaPradesh alleged rape victim; says ‘I tried to settle the matter’.



Govind with more details. | #ArrestKaranNow pic.twitter.com/iqJ8235spn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 17, 2021

He admitted to trying to ‘sort’ the issue between the victim and rape accused Karan Morwal instead of ensuring that the girl gets justice.