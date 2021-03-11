Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home Politics On Women's Day when PM Modi was speaking about women entrepreneurship, Congress' Bhupinder Hooda...
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

On Women’s Day when PM Modi was speaking about women entrepreneurship, Congress’ Bhupinder Hooda made women pull tractors

When party leaders like Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi mouth off platitudes on women empowerment, party leaders are busy treating women like animals.

Nirwa Mehta
Congress speaks of women empowerment while leaders reek of toxic masculinity
56

On International Women’s Day, Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a protest march against the state government. In his ‘tractor march’, women Congress leaders could be seen manually pulling the tractors.

He carried out this rally at a time when Prime Minister Modi was hailing the Nari Shakti and applauding women achievers in India.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi had shared various products made by women artisans across India and encouraged more women to strive to be self-sustainable.

Bhupinder Hooda’s ‘protest march’ where he made women pull tractors, was just few days prior to the no-confidence motion was moved by Congress against the Khattar Government. On Tuesday, while speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar got emotional. “This treatment to women MLAs was worse than bonded labour,” the Haryana CM hit out on Hooda.

While Hooda sat on a tractor, women Congress leaders pulled it.

Women Congress leaders pulling tractor manually

What is worse is that this happened on International Women’s Day. When party leaders like Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi mouth off platitudes on women empowerment.

This, obviously, is not the first time Congress leaders have downright insulted women while giving gyaan on women empowerment.

Congress and women empowerment: A farce

Congress leaders as well as the party’s social media account has regularly indulged in misogynist behaviour. During the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women ‘have to sell alcohol’ which is very shameful. Other than the fact that it was a misleading image, since it was clicked during inspection where a woman in uniform was carrying out her duty, what exactly is wrong with women selling alcohol? Isn’t alcohol just another commodity? At least there is dignity of work and not making women pull tractor like an animal.

And while we are at topic of casual sexism, Congress leader Digvijay Singh had caught the spotlight a few years back when while praising a fellow party secretary, Meenakshi Natrajan at a rally in Madhya Pradesh he referred to her as ‘a 100 percent tunch maal’. (Translated from Bhojpuri, the remark roughly means ‘100 percent sexy woman’.) And what about the regular, incessant sexist and misogynist attacks on BJP’s Smriti Irani? Irani, however, responded with a resounding slap by snatching Amethi, the Gandhi-family ‘safe seat’ by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had once commented “Have you ever seen women wearing shorts working in RSS?” without realising the sexist nature of the remark. It is shocking that Rahul Gandhi thinks that for women to feel and be empowered, they have to wear shorts. In fact, Rahul Gandhi has time and again displayed his toxic masculinity. Ahead of 2019 general elections, while addressing a farmers’ rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said that the prime minister who boasted of a 56-inch chest did not attend the court of the public, that is the Parliament. “We demolished the Defence Minister’s speech. The prime minister, who has 56-inch-chest, asked a woman to defend him,” he said.

He had reduced Nirmala Sitharaman, independent India’s first ever Defence Minister to just a ‘woman’. That a woman gave befitting replies to his lies hurt him so much that he used ‘woman’ as an insult to her. The man who wants to become India’s Prime Minister gets rattled when a woman speaks up.

To quote Rahul Gandhi’s own words, “jab tak mahila chup rahe, kuch bole na tab tak mahila theek hai jaise hi mahila ne muh khola usko chup karvao.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbhupinder hooda tractor rally, manoharlal khattar
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

On Women’s Day when PM Modi was speaking about women entrepreneurship, Congress’ Bhupinder Hooda made women pull tractors

Nirwa Mehta -
When party leaders like Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi mouth off platitudes on women empowerment, party leaders are busy treating women like animals.
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender

Antilia bomb scare: Telegram channel used for sending terror message was created in or near Tihar Jail

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Jaish Ul Hind used the Telegram channel to take responsibility for the parked vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Uttar Pradesh: Neha Naz accuses her husband Shahnawaz of abuse, harassment in viral video, appeals to CM Yogi for help

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Seven, including the woman's husband Shahnawaz, have been arrested till now.

CPI(M) fields JNU riots case accused Aishe Ghosh in West Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) has fielded JNU’s student wing president Aishe Ghosh in the Jamuria Assembly constituency in the West Burdwan district.

Russian Embassy dismisses Indian Express report on Afghan peace process, says it is based on ‘ill-informed sources’

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Delhi stressed that Russia "always stated that India plays a very important role in Afghanistan, and its eventual deeper involvement in dedicated dialogue formats is natural".

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
523,059FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com