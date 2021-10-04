Monday, October 4, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: ABP News reporter Raman Kashyap murdered

OpIndia Staff
ABP News reporter Raman Kashyap has been declared dead in the violence unleashed by ‘farmer protestors’ in Lakhimpur Kheri that broke out on Sunday. 

Editor of the media house Pankaj Jha confirmed the same through his Tweet. “One of our companions covering the Lakhimpur violence is dead. May his soul rest in peace,” Jha Tweeted in Hindi. 

As per some locals, the journalist’s family members had ascertained his identity when his body was taken for post mortem, however, an official confirmation on the same was awaited. 

As many as nine people have been reported dead in the violence that erupted after a convoy of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was attacked by the protestors in the garb of farmers. 

‘Won’t let compete 2022 elections over dead bodies’

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has informed that the matter is under investigation.

Lashing out at the opposition and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra he said further, “Opposition is using the incident for political tourism & political competition as polls are around the corner.”

Singh also warned that the government will not allow anyone to manipulate public opinion. “There is no issue in presenting your opinion. But if they want to complete their journey till 2022 election over dead bodies, then it won’t happen,” the minister said warning the opposition. 

 

