Uttar Pradesh Police today pasted a notice outside the resident of the Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before the police. Earlier, the UP police had named Ashish Mishra in the FIR filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The notice asks Mishra to appear at the crime branch office at the reserve police lines, Janpad Kheri at 10 am on October 8. The notice states that Ashish Mishra has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 279, 338, 304A, 302, 120B of the Indian Penal Code in the case where eight lives were lost. He has been asked to personally appear before the police to produce material, written, oral and electronic evidence in his defense.

The notice was pasted after reports that Ashish Mishra is untraceable after the incident, while two persons have been arrested in the case. The two arrested persons have been identified as Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey, close aides of Ashish.

The farmers are insisting that Ashish Mishra was present at the spot when the incident happened, and some are even claiming that he was driving the car that hit two farmer protestors killing them. On the other hand, he and his father are saying that he was not even present at the spot on that day, so there is no question of him hitting the people with his car.

Earlier, the FIR registered by the police in the incident that took place on Saturday, had said that Ashish Mishra was sitting in the car that had hit the protesting farmers. The FIR lodged on the complaint of one Jagjit Singh had said that the act was “premeditated”, for which the “conspiracy was hatched” by the minister and his son.

In that Lakhimpur Kheri violence that has become a major political issue taken up by the Congress party, a total of eight persons were killed. Reported, a convoy of BJP workers were first attacked by the protesting farmers, after which a vehicle allegedly lost control and hit two farmers. This angered the protesters, who attacked the vehicle, torched it, and assaulted people in the car. This resulted in the death of two BJP workers, a journalist and the driver. In the violence, two more farmers were reported death.