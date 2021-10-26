Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis during a talk show on a news channel on Monday said that it was very special for him when Mohammad Rizwan recited the Namaz in front of Hindus during the India versus Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup. Younis has also been the head coach of the team in the past.

Waqar Younis complimented the manner in which the Pakistani openers batted and stayed on the crease until the very end to finish the match. He said that Pakistan has a history of choking in World Cup matches against Pakistan, which led the bookies to believe that India were the favourites to win the match even after scoring 151.

The former Pakistani pacer said, “The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, sensible yet aggressive, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very very special for me.”

Earlier, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had called it a ‘victory for Muslim world’. “I want to congratulate the whole of Pakistan on this resounding victory (against India in T20 Qualifier match). I salute the Pakistan team for decimating its arch-rival in an exemplary display of grit, determination and courage. Pakistan has showcased its righteousness before the Muslim world. This is the only India Vs Pakistan match that I could not attend owing to Ministerial work,” he said.

“The Pakistani team had the emotional support of all Muslims of the world, including Muslims of India. This is the victory of the Muslim world. Pakistan Zindabad. Islam Zindabad,” he concluded.

Before the match, Shoaib Akhtar, who was present at the talk show when Waqar Younis made the comment, had reiterated his belief in the two nation theory after Harbhajan Singh made a ‘we are one’ comment at a talk show.