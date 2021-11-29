Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen getting angry at her security personnel, in a brief snippet posted by Pinkvilla on Instagram, after he reportedly pushed a photographer. “Unko sorry boliyain…app nahi dijiye aaise dhaka please” (please apologise, do not push anyone please), said the visibly irked actress as she personally apologised to those present around her before sitting in her car.

According to reports, Sara had gone for the launch of her song ‘Chaka Chak’ from the film ‘Atrangi Re’ when the incident happened.

The security officials probably pushed the paparazzi away as they attempted to photograph Sara as she was leaving the premises. One of the paparazzi probably fell, after being pushed, catching the attention of the Kedarnath actor, who then rebuked her security guard for his insensitive behaviour.

“Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down)?” When people around said, “Koi nahi gira (no one fell down), Sara replied, “Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no the one who was pushed went away). Dhakka mat dijiye please”, lambasted Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Atrangi Re’ released Chaka Chak on Monday. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles apart from Sara.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan is very active on social media and frequently shares her pictures on Instagram, some of which have drawn the ire of the people of her own community. Earlier this month, she came under the attack of Islamists after her and actor and Janhavi Kapoor’s picture visiting the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath together, went viral on the social media.

Islamists on Sara’s Instagram comments section were evidently angry with the actor for being a Muslim and yet visiting a Hindu shrine. A barrage of despicable comments were made against the actor because she visited the hallowed shrine of Kedarnath, the abode of Hindu God Lord Shiva.

Prior to this in October, Sara Ali Khan was attacked by the leftists and liberals for wishing HM Amit Shah on his birthday. They were displeased over the fact that she had wished the Home Minister on the occasion.

Leading the charge was Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire. She had gone on to invoke Sara’s ancestry to condemn her for the wish. Liberals had claimed that Aryan Khan is being targeted because he is the son of a Muslim actor. Thus, they are angry with Sara Ali Khan for wishing Amit Shah a happy birthday under such circumstances.