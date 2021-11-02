Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor recently visited the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath together. The pictures of the duo have gone viral on the internet in which the two actors could be seen performing a puja at the revered Kedarnath temple.

But Sara’s visit to Kedarnath has not sit well with Islamists, who took to reviling the actor for visiting the Hindu shrine despite being a Muslim. Earlier yesterday, actor Sara Ali Khan came under the firing line of the Islamists after she posted pictures from her visit to Kedarnath temple.

“Back to where it all began. #JaiBholenath #grateful #blessed,” Sara had posted on her Instagram account along with sharing an array of pictures of her visit to Kedarnath.

Sara was evidently referring to her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’ with which she commenced her Bollywood career. The movie was shot in and around Kedarnath shrine and was based on the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand in 2016. Besides Sara, the movie had deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the main lead.

However, Islamists on Sara’s Instagram comments section were evidently angry with the actor for being a Muslim and yet visiting a Hindu shrine. A barrage of despicable comments were made against the actor because she visited the hallowed shrine of Kedarnath, the abode of Hindu God Lord Shiva.

Source: Instagram

While many Islamists abused her with choicest of imprecations, others accused her of bringing disgrace to Muslims by visiting a Hindu shrine and praying in front of an idol. It is worth noting that idol worshipping or idolatry is considered as an unpardonable sin as per Islamic texts and carries strict punishment. The Qur’an considers shirk as a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting of it.

One of the users who took offence at Sara for visiting Kedarnath suggested her to take lessons from her father Saif Ali Khan before paying a visit to a Hindu shrine. He further asked her to visit Hindu places if those visits are meant for shooting purposes but asked her to refrain from paying her obeisance to Hindu Gods.

Source: Instagram

Many other Islamists raised question on her religion, asking her if she is a true Muslim.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Celebrities attacked by Islamists for not being ‘good Muslims’

This is not the first time that Muslim celebrities have come under attack from Islamists. Earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was subjected to online attack by Islamists after she shared a murti of Lord Ganesha ahead of visarjan following the Ganesha Chaturthi. What’s more? It was the fourth time in a row that Islamists had castigated the actor for partaking in Ganesh festivities.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also often found himself at the receiving end of online attack by Islamists for supporting causes that ran counter to the worldview held by the Muslim fundamentalists. He was abused for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir. He was also denigrated for supporting PM Modi’s call for janta curfew to combat the coronavirus outbreak and for celebrating the International Yoga Day.