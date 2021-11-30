Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been given a bailable warrant from a Bhopal Court in a cheque bounce case on Monday, according to reports. The Court has asked the actress to be physically present during the next hearing of the case which involves a cheque bounce of 32.25 lakhs. The actress is expected to be present at the hearing of the case on December 4.

As per reports, the bailable warrant has been issued after UTF Telefilms Private Limited filed a complaint accusing the actress of borrowing money from the company through two cheques that had bounced.

Advocate Ravi Panth representing UTF Telefilms Private Limited in court has claimed that Ameesha Patel and her company M/S Ameesha Patel Production was involved in borrowing 32.25 lakhs from UTF Telefilms Private Limited for the sake of making a film. However, the two cheques given by the actress in the lieu of Rs 32.25 lakhs has bounced. Ameesha Patel now faces the threat of an arrest warrant in case of her absence at the court.

Notably, back in 2019, Ranchi Court had issued an arrest warrant against Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case of 3 crores. Then the actress was accused by producer Ajay Kumar Singh of taking Rs. 2.5 crores and giving a cheque of Rs. 3 crores that bounced. She was also given summons by the Indore Court in 2019 for a cheque bounce of Rs.10 lakhs and a case was registered against her under section 318 of Negotiable Instruments Act.