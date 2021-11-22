A Tilak ceremony ended up in brutal violence in Bihar’s Gopalganj. As per reports, angry guests assaulted two brothers with sticks and knives after the stock of Chowmein at the stall ran out.

As per reports, the two brothers were admitted to the Sadar Hospital Gopalganj after the attack. The incident occurred near Rasulpur Village on Saturday, 20 November. The village comes under the jurisdiction of the Vijaypur police station. The police have started investigating the incident.

Reportedly, on Saturday night, some guests were invited to one Rajesh Yadav’s house for a Tilak ceremony. When the stock of ‘Chowmein’ got over at Yadav’s house late at night around 10.30 pm. However, some men were adamant to eat Chowmein and demanded that the stall owner brothers Satyam Gupta and Munna Gupta to serve Chowmein to them.

When the youths were informed that there was no more Chowmein left at the stall, they started abusing the Gupta brothers. The brothers protested back which further angered the guests who then resorted to full-scale violence with knives and sticks and attacked the brothers.

Later, the Gupta brothers said that the angry guests were determined to kill because of Chowmein. It was also said that the situation got really tense that night and the brothers were chased by the angry guests when they tried to escape from the place.

Reports say that a number of similar incidents of guests indulging in violence over food items at feasts have come to light in recent times.

Earlier this year, a man named Rajan opened fire at a wedding function killing one person and injuring three others at Narkatia village in the Gopalganj district. The violence started because the guests were served the chicken with rice instead of ‘litti’ at the wedding. In another previous incident, there was a violent brawl over fish curry.