Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Updated:

Captain Amarinder Singh quits Congress, floats new party: Details

Captain Amarinder also said that he is hurt by the behaviour of Sonia Gandhi as well as her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today quit Congress and floated his own party, “Punjab Lok Congress”. In a letter written to party’s working president Sonia Gandhi, he said that despite his profound reservations Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab State Congress. He said that Sidhu is of unstable mind and one day Congress will regret this decision.

“Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjyot Singh Sindhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee,” he wrote.

He further said, “You thought I was getting on in years and should be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away,” he said.

Captain Amarinder also said that he is hurt by the behaviour of Sonia Gandhi as well as her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. “Having been put through this exercise during past few months, I do hope that no other senior Congressperson is subjected to the ignominy that I was put through.

Captain Amarinder also said that the registration for the new party is pending with the Election Commission of India and the party symbol will be approved later.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

